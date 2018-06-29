Civil Rights Act means it’s time for a change of Heart (Heart of Atlanta Motel Inc. v. United States)

This is the latest in a series of Quimbee.com case brief videos. Have you signed up for your Quimbee membership? The American Bar Association offers three months of Quimbee study aids (a $72 value) for law student members. And if you go Premium, you’ll receive Quimbee Legal Ethics Outline (a $29 value) as part of our Premium Legal Ethics Bundle. Ready to go all in? Go Platinum and get 3 years of unlimited access to Quimbee and 3 years of ABA Premium membership (nearly a $1,000 value) for just $499.

By passing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Congress prohibited racial discrimination in places of public accommodation. Congress defined public accommodations to include motels and restaurants that had substantial effects on interstate commerce.

The Heart of Atlanta Motel was situated next to a Georgia interstate and served mostly out-of-state guests. The motel sued the government, seeking a declaratory judgment that Congress did not have authority under the Commerce Clause to pass the Civil Rights Act. The motel also alleged due-process violations over the deprivation of its right to choose its guests.

In Heart of Atlanta Motel, Inc. v. United States, 379 U.S. 241 (1964), the United States Supreme Court was faced with the question of whether Congress could constitutionally bar racial discrimination in places of public accommodation.

The Court held that Congress’s commerce power extended to the regulation of local incidents of commerce that have a substantial relationship to interstate commerce.

The Civil Rights Act’s legislative history made clear that Congress had concluded that racial discrimination in places of public accommodation discouraged black people from traveling and participating in interstate commerce. Thus, Congress had the constitutional authority to bar such discrimination.

Though there was some debate in the concurrences over whether Congress’s authority to pass the Civil Rights Act was derived from the Commerce Clause or the Fourteenth Amendment, the decision clearly affirmed Congress’s authority to prohibit racial discrimination by private businesses operating in interstate commerce. For that reason, Heart of Atlanta Motel remains a landmark civil-rights case.