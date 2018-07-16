Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Help CoLAP end the stigma of seeking mental health help in the legal profession

ABA Law Student Division July 16, 2018

Share:
CoLAP

Stigma, shame and fear. These obstacles frequently play a major role in an individual’s decision not to seek help when suffering from mental health and substance use disorders. Too often, lawyers, judges, and law students find themselves wrestling privately with frustration and despair as an addiction or mental health problem dominates their life and threatens their career.

groundbreaking study in 2016 revealed that at least one in five practicing lawyers are currently experiencing a substance use disorder, and even more lawyers are experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety. Our profession is facing a significant problem, and you may have observed these struggles in a friend, colleague, or perhaps have experienced them yourself. Unfortunately, the stigma attached to mental health and substance use disorders continues to keep many from ever asking for help. They suffer in silence, sometimes dying as a result.

How you can help end the stigma

With growing evidence of distress and dysfunction, the well-being of our profession has come into sharper focus, and there is a heightened willingness to act. Now, we need your help to destigmatize mental health and addiction in the legal profession, and to make those who need it more comfortable seeking help.

The ABA’s Commission on Lawyers Assistance Programs (CoLAP) is planning a profession-wide video campaign and seeks to raise $25,000.

Your donation will create high-quality videos that highlight the personal recovery stories of lawyers, judges, and law students who have overcome these issues, serving to raise awareness about the nature of addiction and mental health distress in our profession, and challenging the biases and stigma that surround those problems.

These videos will send the message that recovery from addiction and mental health problems is entirely possible for legal professionals. Your gift will help ensure that fewer of our colleagues face these challenges alone. Please make your gift today by clicking on the donate button to the right.

Donate Now

Thank you for your support!

Patrick Krill
Founder, Krill Strategies
Member, National Task Force on Lawyer Well-being
Member, ABA CoLAP Advisory Committee

Bree Buchanan
Director, Texas Lawyer Assistance Program
Co-chair, National Task Force on Lawyer Well-being
Chair, ABA CoLAP

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top