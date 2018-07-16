Help CoLAP end the stigma of seeking mental health help in the legal profession

Stigma, shame and fear. These obstacles frequently play a major role in an individual’s decision not to seek help when suffering from mental health and substance use disorders. Too often, lawyers, judges, and law students find themselves wrestling privately with frustration and despair as an addiction or mental health problem dominates their life and threatens their career.

A groundbreaking study in 2016 revealed that at least one in five practicing lawyers are currently experiencing a substance use disorder, and even more lawyers are experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety. Our profession is facing a significant problem, and you may have observed these struggles in a friend, colleague, or perhaps have experienced them yourself. Unfortunately, the stigma attached to mental health and substance use disorders continues to keep many from ever asking for help. They suffer in silence, sometimes dying as a result.

How you can help end the stigma

With growing evidence of distress and dysfunction, the well-being of our profession has come into sharper focus, and there is a heightened willingness to act. Now, we need your help to destigmatize mental health and addiction in the legal profession, and to make those who need it more comfortable seeking help.

The ABA’s Commission on Lawyers Assistance Programs (CoLAP) is planning a profession-wide video campaign and seeks to raise $25,000.

Your donation will create high-quality videos that highlight the personal recovery stories of lawyers, judges, and law students who have overcome these issues, serving to raise awareness about the nature of addiction and mental health distress in our profession, and challenging the biases and stigma that surround those problems.

These videos will send the message that recovery from addiction and mental health problems is entirely possible for legal professionals. Your gift will help ensure that fewer of our colleagues face these challenges alone. Please make your gift today by clicking on the donate button to the right.

Thank you for your support!

Patrick Krill

Founder, Krill Strategies

Member, National Task Force on Lawyer Well-being

Member, ABA CoLAP Advisory Committee

Bree Buchanan

Director, Texas Lawyer Assistance Program

Co-chair, National Task Force on Lawyer Well-being

Chair, ABA CoLAP