How do you ace OCI? The experts help you prep for on-campus interviews

ABA Law Student Division July 19, 2018

OCI

Are you getting ready for on-campus interviews? Nervous about how you’ll do? To help you get ready for OCI, lawyers from both sides of the interview table shared their advice on the interview process and how to land the “call-back” in this webinar.

Moderator: Samorn Selim, Founder, Samorn Selim Coaching, San Francisco, CA

Speakers:

  • Tiffany J. deGruy, Partner, Bradley, Birmingham, AL
  • Daniel J. Kavanaugh, Associate, GrayRobinson, P.A., Orlando, FL

For more about our panelists, please read their full bios.

The webinar is a partnership with the ABA Section of Litigation, the ABA Career Center, and the ABA Law Student Division.

You can view the slides for the presentation here.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

