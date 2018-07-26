Lawyer Moms of America taking a (lemonade) stand for immigrant families

Last month, Before the Bar wrote about ways law students can volunteer to help organizations immigrants at the southern border. The ABA is accepting donations for its immigration justice projects in San Diego and Texas. And ABA President Hilarie Bass visited the ProBAR project on the south Texas border and recently shared her experiences in a video.

This weekend, you may see another group of people along the streets and sidewalks taking their own action as Lawyer Moms of America sponsors the Kids Take a Stand event on Saturday, July 28.

Kids and families will take the time-honored tradition of lemonade stands and use them to raise awareness of the ongoing separation and detention of immigrant families and to raise funds for family reunification. The proceeds will benefit Project Corazon, a coalition of law firms and immigration law nonprofits led by the Lawyers for Good Government Foundation to provide legal assistance for reunification.

“As parents, we have all struggled with how to explain to our kids what is going on with the family separation issue,” said Jasmine Blackmeir, a lawyer from California and member of Lawyer Moms of America. “We want to raise socially aware and compassionate children, and yet we struggle with how much detail to share with them on an issue that is as emotional as this one. ‘Kids Take a Stand’ provides a much needed opportunity for kids and families to raise awareness about this issue in a kid-appropriate way.”

Lawyer Moms of America started with five members who connected on Facebook after hearing from another lawyer mom who represented a migrant mother at the border tell of her child being forcibly taken from her arms. It has grown into a coalition of more than 17,500 lawyer moms and supporters with the purpose of ending the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

Last month, the group hand delivered an open letter signed by more than 11,000 supporters to members of Congress demanding an end to family separation and detention.

“It is unacceptable that thousands of migrant children are still separated from their parents. Sometimes on the opposite sides of the country,” said Tovah Kopan, a lawyer from New Jersey and co-founder of Lawyer Moms of America. “The goal of Kids Take a Stand is to bring continued visibility to the plight of the thousands of children who have yet to be reunited. We will not rest until every single child is returned to their parents. Each of us lawyer moms would do anything to keep our children safe. Each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution. We will not let this unconscionable practice stand on our watch.”

You can learn more at the Kids Take a Stand Facebook page. The group also has a how-to guide for families who want to participate in their neighborhood.