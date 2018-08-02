Join us on Friday for our annual meeting diversity roundtable

Learn all about “Increasing Diversity Competence: How Office Culture Promotes Good Working Relations” on Friday morning at 9 a.m. during annual meeting events with the Law Student Division.

Come and listen to this panel of attorneys talk about their experiences with diverse workplaces, office relations, client connections, and how the legal field is changing for diverse lawyers of all types.

Here’s the lineup:

Robert Grey, Jr., former ABA President (2004-2005), retired attorney for Hunton & Williams LLP, and President of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity

Michelle Coughlin, Partner at Wyatt, Tarrant, & Combs LLP, Founder of MothersEsquire® and member of Diversity Committees for ABA and Kentucky Bar Association

Doris Causey, First black President of the Virginia Bar Association (2017-2018), and Managing Attorney of Central Virginia Legal Aid Society

Robert H. Thomas, Chair of ABA’s State and Local Government Law Section, Managing Attorney of Pacific Legal Foundation’s Hawaii Center, and Upcoming Joseph T. Waldo Visiting Chair in Property Rights Law Professor at William and Mary Law School

Moderator: Colleen E. Lamarre, senior associate at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, National Native American Bar Association’s National Affiliate Representative to ABA Young Lawyers Division Council, and Vice Director of the ABA YLD’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee

The program will take place in Chicago Ballroom A of the Marriott Hotel on the fifth floor.