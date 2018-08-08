Student-centered and future-focused: What you can expect from the Law Student Division this year

From the Uniform Bar Exam, to Public Service Loan Forgiveness, to credit for paid externships, the ABA Law Student Division has been at the helm of advocating for student-centered policies. In just the last few years, the Law Student Division has been able to fight for policies and initiatives that put students first and foster national conversations about student loans, economic justice, immigrants’ rights, and more. Throughout the years, the Division has been able to serve millions of students and provide them with resources to succeed in their careers.

Here are a few things, among many more, we will do this year:

Continue fighting for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Organize lobbying efforts spearheaded by the Uniform Bar Exam Caucus to ensure more states adopt the Uniform Bar Exam.

Advocate for survivors of sexual harassment and assault on law school campuses.

Launch a podcast series led by the Women’s Law Student Caucus highlighting women’s issues in the legal profession.

Amplify student voices by increasing student leadership opportunities in the ABA.

Create a nation-wide movement holding law school’s accountable to prioritize student mental health and wellness.

Our time is now. This year, we will work to build upon the work of our predecessors, utilize our seats at the table to amplify student voices, and lead nationwide movements! As future leaders of the legal profession, we will remain future-focused by empowering each other with support and resources to achieve our full potential. We will ensure that the ABA’s policies regarding law schools and student experiences are student-centered.

There are many ways to get involved:

Lead the Division by being part of a committee. There are five committees: Elections, Membership and SBA Outreach, Programming and Communications, Resolutions and Advocacy, and Mental Health & Wellness Committee. Committees are truly the backbone of the Division. Committee members work closely with council members to oversee Division operations. Visit the link to learn more about the committees.

Join an Assembly Caucus. From the Law Students of Color Caucus to the Economic Justice Caucus, organize with fellow student leaders around issues relevant to your communities and law students across the country. Anyone can join a caucus! To get started, click the link and join ABAConnect.

Apply for the LSD Grant Program to get support on hosting events and programs on your campus. Check out the link to learn more about how you can receive resources and funding for your programs.

Raise your voice by writing a post for our Before the Bar blog. Share your words of wisdom with fellow law students. Not only is this a great opportunity to reach students from around the nation, but employers will love to see your professional publications pop up on your (inevitable) Google search.

On a personal note, I am immensely honored by the opportunity to serve you this upcoming year. I join the few women who have been able to chair the Division and am the first Iranian-American ever to serve as Chairwoman. I promise to work tirelessly to amplify your voice, advocate for your needs, and equip you with resources to use law school as a tool for your success.