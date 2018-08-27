Passion for justice? Work as an Equal Justice Works Fellow

Each year, Equal Justice Works selects a class of passionate public interest lawyers who have designed Fellowship projects in collaboration with legal services organizations, to respond to unmet legal needs in their communities. Over the course of two-year project terms, Fellows build sustainable solutions for communities they care about the most, addressing a range of legal issues such as veterans benefits, immigration and asylum, and voting rights, to name just a few.

Are you ready to kickstart your public interest law career? Apply for an Equal Justice Works Fellowship and start making an impact in your community today.

“I feel a deep sense of connection to the immigrant experience…it has driven me to develop the skills necessary to serve my community, nurtured my compassion, and provided me with a sense of purpose—to help close the gap between the immigrant reality and the American Dream.” Isabel Abreu, 2017 Equal Justice Works Fellow hosted at HIAS Pennsylvania, co-sponsored by Merck & Co., Inc. and Covington & Burling LLP.

Serving as an Equal Justice Works Fellow comes with many benefits, such as:

Competitive salary and up to $5,000 in loan repayment assistance per year

Health insurance and fringe benefits

Leadership Development Training and ongoing personalized support and guidance from the staff at Equal Justice Works

Fellows also benefit from connecting with law firm and corporate sponsors, developing hands-on experience in their chosen issue area, advancing the mission and work of a legal services organization, and networking opportunities with hundreds of other Fellows and alumni in the field. Download our Application Guide to learn more about benefits and project eligibility.

The program is open to third year law students, law school graduates who have not held a full-time public interest attorney position, or experienced private attorneys looking to begin their public interest careers. Candidates may not have participated in another major fellowship program (Skadden, Soros, Echoing Green, etc.).

You went to law school to make a difference. Take the next step and leverage that law degree in service of a community you want to serve through an Equal Justice Works Fellowship. Don’t delay —the application deadline is September 21, 2018.

We’re here to support you each step of the way through the application process. If you have any questions, please contact us at Fellowships@equaljusticeworks.org.