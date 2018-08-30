Mental note: Law School Mental Health Day moves to Oct. 10

For those of you who are not aware, the ABA Law Student Division has officially moved Law School Mental Health Day to October 10. This change affords all of us an earlier opportunity to bring our services and resources to our students.

We are pleased to share that in addition to the events you may be planning on or around October 10, American University Washington College of Law will host a YouTube Live event featuring Laurie Besden, Pennsylvania Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers Executive Director, who is in recovery with an incredible story to share.

The session will run live from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern and then be available for replay.

Here is the description for the event:

To Hell and Back: One Lawyer’s Path to Recovery. A YouTube Live Presentation

Laurie had a privileged upbringing. She graduated college with a 3.97 GPA, and was in the top 15% of her law school class. On paper, Laurie is the definition of success. Laurie is also a drug addict…

Listen as Laurie candidly shares her story of crippling addiction, and ultimately, redemption. Learn how the District Attorney approached the case and her current thoughts about it. Understand what it is like to be approached by a caring individual, with their experience strength and hope , even when you are not ready to accept your state of affairs. It is never too early or late to plant “the seed of hope”.

This session will move you. Please share widely, and best of luck with all of your planning!

Meet Laurie here in this video from the ABA Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs.