Studying v. everything else: How you can find balance

Congratulations. You’ve made it to law school.

What are you going to do now that you’re here? It’s the beginning of your first semester, which means you’re faced with the decision of how to spend your time—which student organizations to join, how much time to devote to studying, and what community activities to make space for.

No question, grades are important. But are good grades enough?

The truth is that it depends on what you want to do. One of the great things about law school is that the student body is made up of individuals who are headed in a thousand different directions. Maybe you came to law school committed to a career in public interest. Or maybe you’re driven to contribute to the corporate community. Or maybe you’re still looking for your dream.

Wherever you fall, there are a few suggestions we could all benefit from remembering this time of year:

• Start slow. If you’ve found yourself in law school, chances are you’re at least a little type A. This might mean that it can be hard for you to say no to extracurricular activities.

But in many contexts, including this one, learning how to say no is important. No matter where you’re coming from, law school is a new type of academic challenge. It might be easier than you expect, or it might require you to spend almost all your free time studying. You’ve just arrived, so you don’t know yet.

Rather than jump into too many extracurricular activities when school begins, pick a few— and I mean just a few—activities that really pique your interest. In a couple of months, if you find you have free time you’d like to fill, most student organizations would be happy to welcome you then. (That said, if you have your heart set on a particular activity, be sure to check when the organization accepts members when you’re deciding what to join at the beginning of the year.)

• Do what you love. You’re a whole human being who’s not defined solely by what happens within the walls of your law school. You have passions and drive. Don’t lose those. Make time to continue to do what you love. That will look different for each of us.

Maybe the idea of serving a particular population is what drove you to law school. Find a way to serve them. Many law schools allow first-year students to participate in pro bono programs. Find one that speaks to you. Or look for that outlet through an organization in your community. There’s some place that would love to accept your free assistance.

Or maybe you have a hobby that helps keep you sane and grounded. Make time for that.

But find an activity that takes place outside of your 1L classrooms. There’s more to life than what happens in law school. That can be hard to remember when you’re surrounded by brilliant, high-achieving peers. Do something that reminds you of the world outside of law school. Care for your whole self.

• Set your priorities—and trust them. There’s always going to be someone who’s doing more than you, studying longer hours or taking on more extracurricular activities.

As you stand on the edge of your law school experience, make a decision—what do you value most?

Are grades the only way you measure success? Then take on fewer outside activities and spend most of your free time in those casebooks. Are you interested in learning through practical experience?

Find activities that let you learn through doing. Whatever you decide, be confident in your choice. As early as your first semester, the way you spend your time may look very different from that of any number of your peers. That doesn’t mean anyone is wrong. It just means you’re different.

If you don’t like how things are going, reevaluate your priorities. As much as it may seem like some of your peers have it all together, everyone is still just figuring it out. A quick footnote: However you set your priorities, remember the inescapable fact that grades are important. Even if you find yourself applying to legal organizations that don’t ask for a transcript, you have to stay in good academic standing to continue participating in all those other extracurricular activities. So carve out the time that your studies deserve.

• Find someone who knows more than you. “Can’t you tell me which organizations to join to be successful?” Actually, I can’t because we all define success differently. But do you know who can?

Someone who’s where you want to be in the future. If you know where you want to end up, find people who are already there. Ask them for advice. They’ll have ideas about what they did that worked, what didn’t, and what they wish they would have done.

Most lawyers remember what it’s like to be a first-year law student, and they’re happy to help. If you don’t know whom to contact, speak to a career counselor at your school. Career counselors have a whole network of alumni doing all sorts of things that they can call upon. The resources are there.

Reach out and use them. Finding the right balance between studying and everything else isn’t easy. In fact, the perfect balance may be unattainable. But as you stand at the beginning of your legal career, you have the chance to take a deep breath, make intentional choices, and reevaluate those choices along the way. Welcome to your new adventure.