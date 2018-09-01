Head of the Class: Law school by day, influencing lives by night

When Sam Schnarch isn’t doing what every other law student does—attempting to balance class and study time with a variety of student associations, law review, moot court, research projects, networking events, or other commitments—you’re likely to find the 2L at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Ore., mentoring local high school students who don’t have the advantages so many others have today.

Mentoring times two

Schnarch volunteers through Minds Matter Portland, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of accomplished high school students from low-income families by broadening their dreams and preparing them for college success. He currently mentors two sophomores.

Many of the program’s students’ families are in the bottom quartile of the city’s median income. Despite being within the top GPA ranges in their high school class, for many of these students, participating in extracurricular activities and going to college are out of the question due to their family’s financial situation.

Minds Matter Portland asks its mentors to meet with their mentees for two hours every week, but that’s just a small portion of Schnarch’s commitment to his mentees. He has also spent as many as 10-15 more hours a week helping them research and pursue opportunities that interest them. If he’s not directly working with his mentees, Schnarch is emailing the scholarship board or directors of summer programs to gather more information and make the application process a little easier for the students.

His commitment has also ranged from staying up until the early hours of the morning to help the sophomores plow through the complicated scholarship applications for summer opportunities to just being there to support them.

“I try to make myself as available as possible to answer any questions my mentees have regarding academics, extracurriculars, or even the selection of the right opportunity for what they’re interested in,” he said. “Often these scholarship applications are quite difficult to navigate and ask for a wide variety of complex paperwork that’s hard for these kids to access since their parents are busy working all day.”

Schnarch’s efforts seem to have paid off. Both of his mentees attended prestigious summer programs.

One headed to New York University’s robotics camp, and the other landed a scholarship to attend an Amherst College program to play soccer and attend architecture and studio art classes.

This is all just the beginning for Schnarch. Through the Minds Matter Portland program, mentees keep their mentors for three years, starting from their sophomore year and ending at their graduation ceremony from high school. He’s committed until his mentees graduate from high school in 2020.

Paying it forward

How does Schnarch, who plans to pursue a PhD in an environmental program specializing in human-environment interaction, find the time to mentor younger students? He admits there have been nights where he’s stayed up until 3 a.m. to send out emails and help coach the students through their high school experience.

But this initiative is important to him because he believes in education and strongly encourages his mentees to chase after all the educational opportunities they can dream of.

“I serve as a mentor for Minds Matters Portland because going to college was an invaluable experience for me,” he said over a burger and brew at a campus bar. “If I can play any role in helping a kid go to college who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity, that would be pretty cool.

“I went to law school because I love to learn, and I love to help,” he added. “And law school provides us with the tools to make a difference in the world.”