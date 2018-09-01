How the LSD Education Director makes a difference

The ABA’s Law Student Division Council is comprised of seven law students with distinct positions. The education director is a unique and one of the most critical Council roles.

What makes this role unique? Our education director serves in a dual capacity on the councils of both the ABA Law Student Division and the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar. The latter is the accrediting body for U.S. law schools and is mostly made up of veteran academics.

The LSD education director is the only law student of the bunch.

For the past year, that one student speaking on behalf of more than 100,000 peers has been Sammy Chang. Chang, a 2018 graduate of University of California, Hastings College of Law, has grappled with questions that are paramount to our future as law students, from the introduction of the GRE as an applicable admissions test to the number of distance education credits law students are allowed to take.

Seemingly obscure issue truly matters

One issue came up in Chang’s tenure that highlights the importance of the students’ voice on the Section of Legal Education’s Council. That was how the ABA classifies jobs funded by law schools for their own recent graduates. It sounds obscure, but bear with us…

Law schools are required to report employment data to the ABA. It’s released as public information at abarequireddisclosures.o…. These reports are relied upon both by prospective students in deciding what law school to attend and by third parties like U.S. News & World Report to develop rankings (which are unsanctioned by the ABA).

In the wake of the economic downturn of the late 2000s, there was suspicion that some schools were gaming the system to obscure graduate employment numbers by simply employing their own under-employed or unemployed recent graduates. This way the schools could report an overall higher number of employed graduates to the ABA.

“Needless to say, when you’re taking out a six-figure loan, working for your law school for lack of better options isn’t what incoming students think of as a good employment outcome,” said Chang. But under this classification system, that graduate in a school-funded position was categorized the same as a graduate who successfully navigated the job market to become a lawyer at a firm.

“Prospective law students would look at that number and think, ‘This school has an 80 percent or 90 percent employment rate,’” said Chang. “But it was misleading.”

So in 2015 the ABA created a new category for schools to report jobs funded by the law school, separate of the overall employed category.

Fighting to protect transparency

During Chang’s 2017–2018 term, however, there was a movement by a contingent of high-reputation law schools to try to reverse that and reclassify these school-funded positions back into the category with broader types of employment.

Most schools near the top of national rankings argued the fellowships and jobs they offer for their grads were, in fact, quite meaningful, competitive, and prestigious. Harvard, for example, reported 30 total 2017 graduates as “Employed — Law School/University Funded” separate from the 530 grads in “Employed — Bar Passage Required.”

A contingent of Yale law students and others argued that the ABA’s rule was punishing and even discouraging them from offering these fellowships.

After deliberating the issue, Chang and the LSD Council disagreed. The new rule was working, they said. For one, it effectively drew attention to, and curtailed, the practice of law schools manipulating employment numbers with school-funded jobs. And for another, they felt the highly ranked schools’ argument was off base.

“If schools employ recent graduates in jobs that are, in fact, prestigious, those schools should have no issue reporting them separately to the ABA,” said Chang. “Prospective law students are smart; they can research what’s going on with these school-funded positions on a school-by-school basis. But if information on school-funded jobs is lumped in with all other types of jobs, students are once again in the dark.”

For Chang and the LSD Council, transparency was the best policy. Chang, along with other ABA LSD Council members, wrote a letter outlining the LSD Council’s decision regarding this issue.

The Council for the Section of Legal Education agreed—reporting hasn’t changed. The LSD letter was cited during the Section of Legal Education’s Council meeting and deemed very influential.

Testifying on how to foster change

In addition to his role as education director, Chang was asked to testify at the Commission of Future Education, a new initiative created by then-ABA president Hilarie Bass to foster change in the legal education field. To figure out how to achieve this, there was an open hearing with speakers that included judges, young lawyers, law students, and other stakeholders.

After the invitation to testify, Chang did considerable research and ensured his contribution to the commission’s hearing would be significant. He sent an open call to law students to look at ABA standards and offer suggestions on what needs to be fixed. He then compiled those results, which spanned approximately 40 pages of comments from different people in different fields, from Hawaii to New York to Massachusetts.

This ended with Chang’s submission of a nine-page memo based on the public comments and his research, which included news articles that dated back at least five years.

“For us as law students to actually be heard and taken seriously, we have to really do the research and know these things,” said Chang. “We were at a disadvantage because people on the council are serving for years and decades. Writing official letters give us some continuity.”

In the hearing, which you can access at the ABA website, Chang speaks right around the one-hour mark and discusses all his research. Although the ABA prevents Chang from taking an official position on behalf of a division, he was able to speak as a law student and on behalf of those he polled.

Chang believes his position on the LSD council was one of the key reasons he was asked to speak on students’ behalf. In his testimony, Chang suggested a national legal residency program (much like those for medical and pharmaceutical students), a fourth-year law school option, and hands-on work with real clients. He also called for accountability for poor-performing law schools and pushed the notion that accreditation shouldn’t be easily given but should be easily taken away.

The passion behind the man

“I do this to make the process and the data more transparent so that prospective or current law students can make an informed decision about where they go for their legal education,” said Chang.

“My job has always been that I really don’t want a regular law student to be hit with negative consequences because their school or the ABA or the Department of Education didn’t do their job.”

Chang values the idea of being preventative and proactive rather than having to clean up any issues that could have been combated with foresight and preparation. Chang said he wants to make sure that anyone who goes to law school and gets a degree isn’t stuck with bills and no degree.

“Quality legal education,” he said, “is why I work so hard. That’s why I’m here, and that’s why I want to do it. These law students will do great things for this country. I can get them to that point by doing what I do behind the scenes.”

How you can get involved

Now joining Chang in championing initiatives on behalf of law students is the ABA LSD’s new education director, Sarah Correll. Correll, a 3L at Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, has experience leading groups in educational initiatives, including serving as a member of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. She was appointed to that role by then-governor and current U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Currently, Correll is a recruitment assistant for her school and also is part of the program that’s establishing a new Purdue University-I.U. McKinney agricultural law program. “Legal education is in an exciting period of increased transparency and innovation,” Correll said. “As law students, we can do two things to help. First, we need to stay informed about the proposed changes and their progress.

Watch the blog, the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, and the ABA Commission on the Future of Legal Education for updates. “Second, we need to share our experiences,” she suggested. “If you have concerns or comments on any of the proposed changes or policies, please get in touch with me.” You can reach Correll at skcorrel@iu.edu.