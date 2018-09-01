Law School Nation: September 2018

News from law schools across the country including a fitness workshop series, preventing sexual assault, a First Amendment clinic, and tracking contributions to prosecutors’ campaigns.

LOUISIANA

More than 150 students attended the first semi-annual Fit to Practice eight-week workshop series at the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in Baton Rouge.

Nearly 100 law students from LSU and Southern University Law Center, also in Baton Rouge, received an affidavit of completion for attending all eight sessions. The series focused on practical skills useful for any associate’s fi rst three years of practice in civil litigation.

Civil litigators shared practical information on client billing, written discovery, medical records, and mediation, among other topics. The program is expected to expand to include criminal and transactional skills for incoming law students.

MARYLAND

Elementary and middle school students will learn about sexual assault through an initiative launched by the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in Baltimore. The program will focus on helping students engage in effective communication, conflict resolution, and discussion surrounding gender relations.

The Initiative for Sexual Assault Prevention was established in memory of Erin Levitas, a student who was accepted into the University of Maryland’s law school but died of cancer before she could earn her degree.

Levitas’ desire to attend law school stemmed from her passion to assist sexual assault victims after being raped in 2012 when she was 19. She became determined to use her experience to make a positive change in the world and protect others from becoming victims in the future.

NEVADA

Representatives from Lebanon— including members of its Internal Security Forces and the Emergency and Refugee Department of Lebanon— visited the Kids’ Court program at The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of Law in April.

Kids’ Court aims to educate children and youth about court systems to reduce children’s anxiety when they participate in the judicial system. During the visit, UNLV leaders discussed with the group best practices in handling human-trafficking cases, such as interviewing child witnesses.

NEW YORK

Law students now have the chance to advocate for real clients in free speech and freedom of the press cases—under the direction of such national First Amendment experts as Michael Dorf, Nelson Tebbe, and Steven Shiffrin—at Cornell Law School’s First Amendment clinic, which opened this fall. Cornell Law School alumnus and First Amendment specialist Mark Jackson will serve as the clinic’s executive

director.

Focusing on cases that touch New York, western Pennsylvania, and eastern Ohio, students will litigate cases, conduct research, and analyze relevant policy. The clinic plans to hire an experienced litigator to supervise participating students and help manage the caseload. The clinic will also sponsor free-speech-related programs for Cornell’s campus.

NORTH CAROLINA

The creation of a database of campaign contributions prosecutors received when they ran for office is underway at the University of North Carolina School of Law. The initial focus of the Prosecutors and Politics Project will be to compile data from state and local prosecutor elections into an organized database. The project will include faculty and 10 student research associates working with community partners to determine whether elections for prosecutors are affected by inequality in campaign contributions.

One potential source of inequality is contributions from political action committees that represent bail bond companies; some believe they work to ensure that the prosecutors elected are those who regularly request that defendants post bail.