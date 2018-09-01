Knowing the science of studying may help you succeed

Studying is an inevitable—and grueling—part of being a law student. But thankfully, there’s a method to the madness. Experts say there are practical ways to determine your optimal study habits. Here’s what to know.

You learn and you forget

Under the new theory of disuse, there are two categories of memory strength: Storage strength and retrieval strength, according to Robert Bjork, a psychology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Storage strength is how well learned something is; retrieval strength is how accessible, or retrievable, something is,” he explained. Here are four examples:

“If something is well learned, such as the address where you’ve lived for several years, it has both high SS and high RS. You know it well and can retrieve it readily,” explained Bjork.

“The address of a friend you visited for the first time this afternoon may have only high RS and low SS because the address, although practiced recently, wasn’t well learned,” added Bjork. “Thus, although you know the address now, you’ll be unlikely to be able to recall it in a few days because RS will decrease over time, especially for information with low SS.”

“Sometimes information has high SS because it’s been well learned, but you can’t retrieve it—such as the address where you lived as a child,” noted Bjork. “If you were provided with this address again, however, you’d have the feeling that that information was somewhere in the recesses of your memory, and in fact, you’d be likely to relearn it very quickly.”

“Finally, information can have both low RS and low SS,” he said. “This information would include things that you heard in class earlier today but didn’t learn well and can’t recall now.”

How to retrieve what you’ve learned

The key to successful studying and memory is ensuring the information has high SS and high RS so that you can easily retrieve it in a testing environment. Bjork offers three strategies you can use to improve RS and SS and retain information:

Spacing—This refers to how frequently you revisit the information you’re trying to study or remember.

“The schedules by which we space repetitions can make a huge difference in how well we learn and retain information we study,” he noted. “Information that’s presented repeatedly over spaced intervals is learned much better than information that’s repeated without intervals.”

Generation—Studies have found that generating words, instead of just reading them, makes them easier to remember.

Interleaving—This is basically moving from one subject to another. For example, when you’re studying for exams, doing a little bit of torts, then a little bit of civil procedure, and then a little bit of property and then repeating the cycle is wise. Bjork recommended a blocked, randomized order for best results with this method.

A combined method of these strategies should improve your memory and help you craft a highly effective study plan.

Your professors can help

Certain teaching strategies can help students retain information effectively, according to Patrick Barry, an assistant professor at The University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor.

“One thing I do try to do is get as many senses involved as possible during class,” he said. “I use a lot of images and videos. I have students press iClickers and use pens and pencils to physically edit documents. And while I haven’t quite figured out how to incorporate a sense of smell and taste into the lessons, I think moving beyond just auditory learning can be really helpful.”

Barry has also observed other professors using a combination of senses to teach their students. “A lot of the best teachers here at Michigan fill their classrooms with more than just spoken words,” he stated.

“Maureen Carroll, for example, who just won what’s essentially the law school’s teacher of the year award, is a rock star when it comes to iClickers and other creative ways to engage students.”

Law school v. ‘regular’ studying

You don’t have to be told that studying for law school exams is unlike any other kind of studying you’ve done before. Few law students can successfully cram for exams—a strategy many students have to stop themselves from using.

Law school exams also present a unique kind of pressure since for the most part, the final exam at the end of the semester determines your entire grade in the class. This pressure emphasizes the importance of having effective study habits for your own personal learning style in law school.

Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University in New York City has a fairly extensive wealth of information on how to tailor your study experience to best fit your needs on its website.

There, you’ll find general tips to help you limit distractions while you’re studying along with tips on how to outline. Outlining is certainly a helpful process for condensing and assessing the information you’ve gained from a class, but relying solely on the outlining process to learn the information is unlikely to work for all different learning styles. If outlining doesn’t appear to be helping you learn and study the information, you should seek alternative methods.

Elizabeth Burch, a professor at the University of Georgia School of Law in Athens, has also published tips on how to study and survive your first year of law school.

All the subjects covered, especially your first-year subjects, interact with each other, and she stressed the importance and usefulness of identifying crossovers in subjects that she contended will build your skills across substantive and procedural areas of law.

Be sure that you don’t miss the forest for the trees, advised Burch. She meant that you should be careful not to get swept up in minute details while missing the big picture or principle being illustrated by your professor. It’s important to have some sort of creative outlet while studying for law school exams.

It’s very easy for law school to take over your life and brain, but having something else you enjoy doing that can be a stress reliever is also a key part to succeeding at studying—and at law school in general.

Finally, Burch used a very informative and accurate analogy for law school: Baseball. “The exam asks you to hit the baseball,” she said. “Nothing about watching baseball on television prepares you for that.

What does? Batting practice.”

She compared reading case material and going to class to watching baseball on television and understanding the rules and how the game works. The exam, she says, is asking you to play baseball.

Batting practice, Burch contended, is taking professors’ old exams and even crafting your own practice exams from your own knowledge of the subject.

Another major aspect of studying in law school is the study group. People either swear by study groups or have sworn off studying with others.

One believer is Shi-Ling Hsu, a professor and associate dean at Florida State University College of Law in Tallahassee.

“My advice to law students is to study with other students,” he stated. “Learning is just such an interactive exercise.

There’s absolutely no substitute for the instantaneous feedback from being with someone

or some group of people bouncing thoughts off one another.”

Hsu believes that studying isn’t just a clinical or methodological process and advised students to consider it as more of a creative exercise. “Economic researchers have even been able to identify certain places where having a critical mass of creative individuals begets more creativity,” he said. “It’s easy to find others, to exchange ideas in person, and to work through ideas and thoughts faster.

Studying in law school is actually remarkably similar. It’s a creative enterprise, not a rote-learning exercise.”

More tips that may work for you

While everybody’s study process is different, you may benefit from these final, random tips from lawyers who’ve been where you are now:

• “Keep up with the reading and go to every single class and take notes,” advised Karen Wendzel, a lawyer and vice president and senior staff underwriter at Fidelity National Title Group in Jacksonville, Fla. “Once you get behind, catching up is virtually impossible.

I personally didn’t like study groups so I avoided them—and I still think that was to my benefit. If they aren’t for you, don’t feel pressured to join one.”

• Work-life balance is key, according to Leah Goryl, leasing counsel for Regency Centers in Jacksonville, Fla.

“For me, it was less about the way that I studied and more about maintaining a healthy routine so I could maintain a rigorous study schedule throughout law school,” she said.

“This meant keeping up my exercise habits and eating healthy foods, of course, but also making sure to take breaks and have fun,” she said. “I didn’t do a good job at this during my first year of law school, and my grades suffered as a result.”

For Goryl, typing notes after class and rewriting her outlines several times during the semester helped her get a good grip on concepts, as did speaking through the issues with classmates and professors.

• Tyler Raiford, an associate at Klein, Glasser, Park, & Lowe, said he learned best by reading a book or legal article and then writing about it, often walking around while he read and processed information.

• Arrive to class 10 minutes early to look over notes from the previous session, advised Barry. “That will give you a helpful context for what you’re about to be taught,” he said. “It’s like laying a layer of intellectual Velcro so that the new material has a better chance of sticking.

“Spend more time with the notes you take in class than with the notes you take before class,” he continued. “Before class, you’re kind of just guessing what will be important from the reading. But once you’ve had the class and the benefit of your teacher’s guidance, you should have a better sense of the key points and concepts to focus on and remember.”

Barry also encouraged students to go above and beyond even after class has ended. “Go someplace quiet and write down two to three takeaways from what you just learned,” he suggested. “Trying to connect these takeaways to takeaways from previous classes would be even better.”

Ultimately, there’s no perfect method for studying. There’s no formula for a perfect GPA. Each of us, and the way we learn most effectively, is different. Do some self-exploration, find out what works best for you, and create a study plan to propel you toward success.