A Jersey Boy in California: From the stage to the legal field

If you’ve seen any advertisements for the musical Jersey Boys in New York City, chances are you’ve seen Graham Fenton, a second-year student at UCLA School of Law.

Fenton spent almost ten years as a part of the Jersey Boys cast. He spent six of those years in Las Vegas. He has also been with the show on Broadway, on the national tour, and, for a short stint, in Australia. Fenton’s talent for singing and acting drew him to a career in performance. He trained in classical voice at Carnegie Mellon and soon after began performing in musicals.

From the stage to the courtroom

Fenton has had a successful career as a performer. But, from a young age, he was interested in law. When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, young Fenton had one answer — a lawyer. Later, as Fenton and his wife looked to settle down and start a family, he saw his childhood dream as an opportunity to find a more stable second career.

Fenton hopes to spin his time as a performer into a legal career in entertainment law. He is spending summer 2018 in Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.’s corporate legal department in Burbank, California.

Transferable skills

Even though Fenton has been a law student for just one year, he can already see how his first career as a performer is helping him. His experience performing to packed houses has made him comfortable under pressure. Now, when faced with crunch time leading up to exams, Fenton relies on the skills he gained as a performer and handles the academic stress.

However, there are some universal experiences that all law students share, regardless of their backgrounds.

“Anytime [I] hear [my] name being called out in class, I still get those butterflies,” Fenton said. Even a decade of stage performance cannot shake the nerves brought on by those first-year cold calls.

All of Fenton’s experience in singing and acting has helped him in other ways as he embarks on his legal career. In fact, one thing that drew him to the law in the first place is something he did each night on stage — collaborate with others to solve problems.

“Your job that night is to figure out how to take these lines and these songs and make it sound fresh, [as if] for the first time, and make the audience really believe that they’re really watching these characters on stage,” he said.

Leaving the nocturnal life behind

While many of the skills Fenton used as a stage performer transferred into law school life, his personal lifestyle did not. When he was a Jersey Boy, Fenton performed shows at around seven or eight o’clock at night. He structured his entire day with the goal of being at peak performance level in the evening. That meant waking up around noon and not getting to bed until three or four o’clock in the morning the following day.

But, according to Mr. Fenton, he’s made the transition to office life pretty smoothly.

“I’m your typical nine to fiver now,” he said.

He has left his nocturnal lifestyle behind, but his performance career will always be a part of him. This past winter, UCLA asked Fenton to be a part of the holiday video the university sent out to its alumni, and this summer, his boss at Warner Bros. asks Fenton to sing at meetings.

While he’s not sure exactly what he would like to do in entertainment law, Fenton knows one thing for certain.

“I’ll still be singing no matter what I end up doing in my second career,” he said.