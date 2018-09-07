Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

It’s a less racist day in the neighborhood as judges fault arc of this covenant (Shelley v. Kraemer)

Quimbee September 07, 2018

Share:
Quimbee: Shelley v. Kraemer

This is the latest in a series of Quimbee.com case brief videos. Have you signed up for your Quimbee membership? The American Bar Association offers three months of Quimbee study aids (a $72 value) for law student members. Ready to go all in? Go Platinum and get 3 years of unlimited access to Quimbee and 3 years of ABA Premium membership (nearly a $1,000 value) for just $499.

The Kraemers owned a home in St. Louis, Missouri in a neighborhood under a restrictive covenant. The covenant barred the lease or sale of any home in the neighborhood to anyone “of the Negro or Mongolian Race.”

Nevertheless, in 1945, when the Kraemers put their home on the market, they accepted an offer from J.D. and Ethel Shelley, a black couple. The local homeowners association sued to enforce the covenant and enjoin the Shelleys from taking possession of the property.

After a protracted legal battle, the case wound up before the United States Supreme Court. The issue was whether parties’ racially restrictive land-use covenants could be constitutionally enforced by courts.

Ultimately, the Court held that judicial enforcement of racially restrictive covenants violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Though the Fourteenth Amendment applied only to state action and could not bar parties from entering into racially restrictive covenants, the enforcement of those agreements by state institutions rose to the level of state action in violation of the Equal Protection Clause.

Shelley v. Kraemer, 334 U.S. 1 (1948), was a landmark decision that cleared the way for integration of neighborhoods and communities throughout the United States.

 

Quimbee Quimbee is one of the most widely used and respected study aids for law students. With a massive and growing library of case briefs, video lessons, practice exams, and multiple-choice questions, Quimbee helps its members achieve academic success in law school.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @QuimbeeDotCom
Back to Top