Student Lawyer: Navigating your own law school experience

ABA Law Student Division September 17, 2018

The issue of Student Lawyer takes to the stormy seas of your own personal choices on how to study in law school. Experts weigh in on what works and doesn’t in studying and share their best advice for figuring out what will work for you.

Student Lawyer Magazine Cover

 

Knowing the science of studying may help you succeed
ScienceStudying is an inevitable—and grueling—part of being a law student. But thankfully, there’s a method to the madness. Experts say there are practical ways to determine your optimal study habits. Here’s what to know.

Join a study group or not? That’s up to you—literally
Study GroupSome law students rave about the numerous benefits of study groups— the intra-school networking that results from immediately creating a tight-knit cohort and the opportunity to work through challenges with other law students—while others want nothing to do the prospect of participating in a study group.

Technology for studying: How to use it to your advantage
TechnologyLet’s face it, technology is everywhere. But you can use today’s tech to your advantage. We’ve compiled this small collection of tools that you may find helpful in law school.

Five students on how they faced their biggest challenges in law school
PathsUnless you’re incredibly lucky, you’re going to face challenges and burdens during law school, along with unforeseeable circumstances, that will test your ability to succeed. Nobody can tell you the best way to handle stress because what works is unique to each individual.

I Wish I’d Known
How the law is just like Hollywood
Elie MystalElie Mystal writes: It’s called typecasting. It happens when you repeatedly get picked to do the same type of thing because the people doing the picking can see you in only one role. When they tell you that you can do “anything with a law degree,” they don’t tell you about typecasting.

Editor’s Note
The delicate art of studying: A balance worth achieving
BalanceLaw school is back in session—and for some of you, in session for the first time—and it’s a different kind of academic experience than most of us recall from undergrad. As you flip through the pages of this issue, focus on the tips and advice that will work best for you and implement them this semester. You’ve got this!

1L Corner
Studying v. everything else: How you can find balance
StressesCongratulations. You’ve made it to law school. What are you going to do now that you’re here? It’s the beginning of your first semester, which means you’re faced with the decision of how to spend your time—which student organizations to join, how much time to devote to studying, and what community activities to make space for.

Head of the Class
Law school by day, influencing lives by night
Sam SchnarchWhen Sam Schnarch isn’t doing what every other law student does—attempting to balance class and study time with a variety of student associations, law review, moot court, research projects, networking events, or other commitments—you’re likely to find the 2L at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Ore., mentoring local high school students who don’t have the advantages so many others have today.

Division Dialogue

How the LSD Education Director makes a difference
Sammy ChangFor the past year, that one student speaking on behalf of more than 100,000 peers has been Sammy Chang. Chang, a 2018 graduate of University of California, Hastings College of Law, has grappled with questions that are paramount to our future as law students, from the introduction of the GRE as an applicable admissions test to the number of distance education credits law students are allowed to take.

Law School Nation
Law School NationNews from law schools across the country including a fitness workshop series, preventing sexual assault, a First Amendment clinic, and tracking contributions to prosecutors’ campaigns.

