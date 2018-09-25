Join Now
Missed out on OCI? Here’s how to look ahead to your next step (webinar)

ABA Law Student Division September 25, 2018

OCI

It’s not easy to get a job through the on campus interview process. If OCI was not in the cards, you did not get a job offer, or you just don’t want to go straight from law school to private practice, you are probably wondering, “what should I do now?” This webinar, “Beyond the On Campus Interview: Job Search Tips and Looking Ahead,” talks about job search tips and advice for navigating your path to private practice (if that’s where you want to be).

The panelists are Joann Grages Burnett, associate director of the Office of Career and Professional Development at Stetson University College of Law, and Emily Kirk, an associate at McCune, Wright, Arevalo.

The webinar is a partnership with the ABA Section of Litigation, Young Lawyers Division, the ABA Career Center, and the ABA Law Student Division.

A PDF of the presentation slides is also available.

