Legal, poetic: The annual law student Haiku Contest’s back!

Line ’em up, law students. It’s time to combine your love of 17-syllable poetry and your knowledge of the Law of the Land for the ABA Law Student Division and Young Lawyers Division’s yearly Haiku Contest!

Send us your haiku on either a recent U.S. Supreme Court Decision or the U.S. Constitution by November 15, 2018 at 11:59 PM EST. You’ve probably heard this before, but a haiku is an unrhymed Japanese-style poem that consists of three lines and a total of 17 syllables. The first line has five syllables, the second seven, and the third five. Or, visually …

Syllables, first: five.

Syllables, second: seven.

Syllables, last: five.

And if you’re the epitome of the form, you’ll win a $300 Apple Store gift card. Two runners up will win $100 Apple Store cards.

You’re eligible to enter if you’re a part- or full-time ABA Law Student Division member at any of our ABA-Accredited law schools. And the winners will be announced on or about January 15, 2019 and posted on the Haiku Contest webpage and on social media.

Find the full contest rules here.