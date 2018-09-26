Legal, poetic: The annual law student Haiku Contest’s back!

Line ’em up, law students. It’s time to combine your love of 17-syllable poetry and your knowledge of the Law of the Land for the ABA Law Student Division and Young Lawyers Division’s yearly Haiku Contest!
Send us your haiku on either a recent U.S. Supreme Court Decision or the U.S. Constitution by November 15, 2018 at 11:59 PM EST. You’ve probably heard this before, but a haiku is an unrhymed Japanese-style poem that consists of three lines and a total of 17 syllables. The first line has five syllables, the second seven, and the third five. Or, visually …
Syllables, first: five.
Syllables, second: seven.
Syllables, last: five.
And if you’re the epitome of the form, you’ll win a $300 Apple Store gift card. Two runners up will win $100 Apple Store cards.
You’re eligible to enter if you’re a part- or full-time ABA Law Student Division member at any of our ABA-Accredited law schools. And the winners will be announced on or about January 15, 2019 and posted on the Haiku Contest webpage and on social media.