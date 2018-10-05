Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

What’s the actual malice? It’s just for public figures (Gertz v. Robert Welch, Inc.)

Quimbee October 05, 2018

Share:
Gertz v. Robert Welch, Inc.

This is the latest in a series of Quimbee.com case brief videos. Have you signed up for your Quimbee membership? The American Bar Association offers three months of Quimbee study aids (a $72 value) for law student members. Ready to go all in? Go Platinum and get 3 years of unlimited access to Quimbee and 3 years of ABA Premium membership (nearly a $1,000 value) for just $499.

In the 1960s, the Nelson family hired a prominent Chicago attorney named Elmer Gertz to bring a civil suit against a Chicago police officer for killing their son.

While litigation was ongoing, American Opinion magazine published a piece alleging that Gertz had masterminded the officer’s criminal prosecution as part of a larger scheme to smear law enforcement. The article contained numerous false statements, and the editor had not verified the material before publication.

Gertz sued for defamation, and a jury awarded him $50,000. The magazine contested the verdict, and the lower court sided with it on the ground that the magazine had not acted with actual malice when it published the article.

The United States Supreme Court took up the case in Gertz v. Robert Welch, Inc., 418 U.S. 323 (1974), to determine whether a publisher of defamatory material against a private person can avoid liability on First Amendment grounds.

In a split decision, the Court concluded that the actual-malice standard did not apply in cases of defamation against private individuals. Rather, states were free to set the standard of care required of publishers, provided the standard required some degree of fault.

This case remains significant, as the Court made clear that the actual-malice standard applied only to defamation cases involving public figures and officials, not private people.

 

Quimbee Quimbee is one of the most widely used and respected study aids for law students. With a massive and growing library of case briefs, video lessons, practice exams, and multiple-choice questions, Quimbee helps its members achieve academic success in law school.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @QuimbeeDotCom
Back to Top