Preparing for your first law school exam? Learn how to strategize for success

Taking your first round of law school exams? Get the inside scoop on what to expect and how to prepare.

You’ll learn about:

Exam skills: How to approach your reading period, test day, and what to do when it’s time to write.

Your grammar and vocabulary.

What can possibly go wrong

And what to do when it’s over.

The speaker is Nina L. Hayden, Professor of Practice and Director of Academic Success and Bar Prep Services, Stetson University College of Law.

The webinar is a partnership of the ABA’s Law Student Division, Section of Litigation, Young Lawyers Division, and Career Center.

