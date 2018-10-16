Join Now
Preparing for your first law school exam? Learn how to strategize for success

ABA Law Student Division October 16, 2018



Taking your first round of law school exams? Get the inside scoop on what to expect and how to prepare.

You’ll learn about:

  • Exam skills: How to approach your reading period, test day, and what to do when it’s time to write.
  • Your grammar and vocabulary.
  • What can possibly go wrong
  • And what to do when it’s over.

The speaker is Nina L. Hayden, Professor of Practice and Director of Academic Success and Bar Prep Services, Stetson University College of Law.

The webinar is a partnership of the ABA’s Law Student Division, Section of Litigation, Young Lawyers Division, and Career Center.

You can also view the slides from the presentation.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

