Law School Nation: November 2018

News from law schools across the country including a sports and entertainment law blog, new technology certificates, and an initiative aiding the University of Iraq.

CALIFORNIA

The Iraq Legal Education Initiative is a new addition to the Stanford University Law School rule of law program. This past spring, students in the program spent the semester in Sulaimani at American University of Iraq. While there, they helped write a proposal to bring a bachelor of arts program to the school’s legal studies program. Stanford launched ILEI in 2010, and it’s been focused on updating the legal education in the area, much of which hasn’t been updated since the 1970s; 20 new publications will be launched by the end of the current school year.

NEW YORK

Students at the University at Buffalo School of Law, The State University of New York launched the UB Law Sports & Entertainment Forum, not ironically, on Super Bowl Sunday last February. What started as a way for students to discuss the legal impacts of big-discussion sports topics, such as the New England Patriots and deflategate, drug testing, and contract negotiations, quickly caught on when an article about NCAA basketball was retweeted by ESPN broadcaster Jay Bilas. The blog is run by seven students, who encourage anyone who’s interested in writing something that surrounds the legal aspects of the sports world to contact them; they believe contributing is just one way to get a foot in the door to the realm of sports law.

MINNESOTA

The new Sex Offense Litigation Policy and Resource Center at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minn., focuses on post-conviction laws regarding sex offender registration, community notification, and restrictions after offenders have completed their imposed sentence. Students at Mitchell Hamline work as research assistants helping to keep the center’s website updated and organized. You can participate from afar by notifying the center about happenings in your state that affect these post-conviction issues.

OHIO

A new technology lab is open to students, alumni, and lawyers, and it offers education on blockchain and artificial intelligence. The C|M|LAW Tech Lab at Cleveland State University— Cleveland-Marshall College of Law opened in June. It addition to offering what it claims is the only law school-based cybersecurity and data privacy certificate, the lab also offers the ediscovery online professional certificate program to students and lawyers across the country. The certificate program is open to lawyers and non-lawyers with a bachelor’s degree or higher and takes a year to complete.

MISSOURI

Students, faculty, and alumni from the University of Missouri—Kansas City School of Law got together in September to see who had the best poker face at the Pat Kelly Poker Tournament. The tournament is held yearly, with proceeds from the event going to the school’s Pat Kelly Scholarship. The tourney started in 2005 as a way to honor the former dean of the law school, who wanted to bring students and alumni closer together—and who also had a love of poker. Attendees were tested in their skill at Texas Hold ’Em style poker. The winner of the final table has their name immortalized on the front of a trophy that bears a photo of Kelly— as well as the likeness of the visor he wore while he himself played poker—in addition to various other gifts ranging from baseball tickets to electronics.

Compiled by JESSICA L. GILGOR, a 2L at Creighton University School of Law and a member of the Student Lawyer editorial board.