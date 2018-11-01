Meet your national law student leaders

Last issue, we mentioned that the ABA’s Law Student Division Council comprises seven law students with distinct positions. We introduced you to the education director last issue, and this month, we want you to meet seven other students who have your back when it comes to ABA policies and programs.

NEGEEN SADEGHI-MOVAHED

3L, American University Washington College of Law

Chair, Law Student Council

Hobbies: Boxing, having fun “foodie” experiences at up-and-coming restaurants

Legal hero: “I adore Kimberlé Crenshaw, University of California at Los Angeles School of Law professor and leading scholar of critical race theory. Professor Crenshaw was the first to coin the term ‘intersectionality.’ Her work truly shaped the way I see the world today.”

Sadeghi-Movahed has big plans for ABA law students. Her goal is to empower them to champion positive change. She presides at meetings of the membership of the Law Student Division, the Division Assembly, and the Law Student Division Council and coordinates the work of each officer and committee.

She plans to equip students with tools to reform campus policies on wellness and mental health, to advocate for public service loan forgiveness and the Uniform Bar Exam, and to increase student representation in the ABA. Sadeghi-Movahed also will continue to pursue resolutions from the previous LSD board. Additionally, she plans to draft a resolution addressing what she considers prevalent sexual harassment in law schools.

TAURUS MYHAND

3L, University of Alabama School of Law

Vice chair

Hobbies: Playing golf, going to the movies, playing Madden 19 on his XBOX

Legal hero: “The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is my legal hero because he challenged us to not accept ‘interpretive jiggery-pokery’ by courts but to demand that courts recognize the value of the actual text of constitutions and statutes.”

Developing membership initiatives and activities for ABA representatives’ membership campaigns is at the forefront of Myhand’s mission. He encourages, motivates, and supports the ABA representatives. In addition, he is a member of the ABA’s Standing Committee on Membership and works with the LSD’s director to maintain and develop division membership programs, plans, and activities. He also chairs the LSD’s SBA committee.

Myhand hopes to get 100 percent representation of ABA representatives in law schools across the country. He’d like to develop activities to get representatives more actively involved in the student body they represent, thereby increasing the presence of the ABA in law schools. He believes the board should form a grassroots approach to programming, and his goal is to give a louder voice on the needs of the local law schools and regions to connect the ABA resources to the needs identified.

MATTHEW WALLACE

3L, Syracuse University College of Law

Law Student at-large on the ABA Board of Governors

Hobbies: Working out, wine tasting, traveling

Legal hero: “My legal hero is former congressman and Undersecretary of the Army Patrick J. Murphy. Murphy embodies everything I hope to achieve in life. A dedicated Army judge advocate, congressman, and public servant, I can only hope to live a life as dedicated to soldiers and the American people as he has.”

Wallace serves as a member of the 44-member board, which is equivalent to a corporate board of directors. He’s responsible for advocating on behalf of the nation’s 120,000 law students during the 2018-19 academic year. His platform embodies three components: transparency, advocacy, and solidarity. Wallace plans to ensure prospective students know debt, bar passage, and job prospects at law schools; to be a voice for current law students during the ABA membership structure changes; and to continue to encourage the ABA to advocate for loan forgiveness.

Wallace is encouraging the ABA to continue to reach out to underrepresented communities that could produce exceptional law students and lawyers. He says this falls in line with the continued promotion of mental health resources and a recognition that the #MeToo movement isn’t absent in law schools or the legal profession.

SARAH CORRELL

3L, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law

Education Director

Hobbies: Judging county fairs, coaching a high school dairy cattle evaluation team

Legal hero: “Gerald Bepko of Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Bepko has done a ton with his career and is an incredible mentor to so many. I really admire his range of experiences and humility.”

The education director serves a dual role, serving on the LSD Council and the Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar. Correll keeps the LSD informed of the actions of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar and advocates for student friendly policy.

She’s already involved in a number of initiatives. She’ll assist with policy development that serves students and more clearly share the legal education resolutions that will be brought before the next law student assembly. She hopes to solidify the role of the education director as a champion for students and a facilitator of student-centered policy development.

MIOSOTTI TENECORA

3L, Boston University School of Law

Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion

Hobbies: Watching movies in theaters— Oscar season is her favorite

Legal hero: “Dorothy Roberts is my current legal hero. Her book Killing the Black Body is amazing. She’s a leader and advocate for social justice and reproductive justice. I find her work inspiring and encouraging. I love the honesty and truth in what she writes. Truths that are based on facts that most ignore. As a woman of color, I hope to one day have the same impact she has had and continues to have on other women of color.”

Tenecora hopes to create more visibility about the resources the ABA can provide to law students. She’s passionate about connecting with allies through the Diversity Committee to concentrate on inclusion by creating meaningful programming that will make diverse law students feel more accepted and included within their law school community. She says she wants to gain as many perspectives as possible to try to reach and help as many diverse students as she can.

Tenecora, a first-generation college graduate and graduate student, looks forward to helping future delegate candidates run without worrying about huge expenses. Additionally, she plans to work on a resolution that focuses on law schools committing, or recommitting, themselves to diversity and inclusion.

She’d like to see more diverse students in law school communities and more diverse professors. She also plans to work with the Diversity Committee on social-economic issues and pipeline programming for the next generation.

ERIKA LESSANE

2L, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

Delegate of Programming

Hobbies: Shopping, experiencing live music, spending time with family

Legal hero: “Gloria Allred has been my hero since a young age. Her success is a testament to how women can surpass traditional boundaries placed on us by societal expectations to create a better life for ourselves.”

Lessane is responsible for overseeing the programs for law student members and keeping students excited about their involvement with the ABA LSD. Her goal is to not only create programs, but to also help schools institute programming for all student organizations, especially through community outreach.

One of Lessane’s personal initiatives is to create a resolution to improve grade transparency at every law school. Using specific institutions as examples, she plans to create a resolution that permits students to know how they’re being graded and how to address situations where they feel they may have been treated unfairly.

Lessane believes being an attorney is a form of service and that students should emulate that ideal by reaching out, and providing assistance, to people in the community.

ASHLEY N. BAKER

2L, Southern University Law Center

Delegate of Communications, Publications, and Outreach

Hobbies: Shopping, watching movies, binging television shows on Netflix and Amazon (most recently “Suits”)

Legal hero: “My legal hero is Johnnie Cochran. He was a dynamic litigator and courtroom strategist. But most importantly, he was a fighter for social justice and was relentless in that fight. He didn’t sugarcoat the harsh realities of the day.”

Baker plans to continue to oversee and maintain the various publications and productions sponsored by the ABA LSD. She plans to create an engaging environment to keep law students interested and excited about the various publications and to play a key role in LSD policy initiatives.

Baker’s platform is social justice, including any and all forms it may take. She’s specifically interested in working toward prison reform, championing policies regarding police brutality, and the #MeToo movement.

She also believes in self care, and students can take a page from her book. When Baker is finished with an exam, she heads to the theater to see a movie. She says this clears her mind from all of the pages of information that she memorized.