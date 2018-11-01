Your financial future has already begun, law students

You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead, pursue the things you love doing, and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you.

—Maya Angelou

This quote seems like it was written for artists or musicians—but it’s relevant for every person reading this column. It’s a common misconception among law school students that finances should lead your decisions on summer work and future job choices.

What should instead guide your future career choices? Hint: It has to do with passion and heart.

Start by setting goals

The first step in making career choices is always to set goals, although they don’t look the same for everyone. Is your aim to be financially comfortable or obscenely wealthy? Do you want to serve in the public sector or dominate the business world? Do you enjoy criminal or civil work?

Once you have a general idea in mind, you need to look for jobs that complement those goals. Although finances shouldn’t be ignored, it isn’t prudent to guide your future based on student loan debt or the worry about smaller paychecks from a job you may love.

It’s important to make sure you’re satisfied within your career, happy with the work you’re producing, and keeping a healthy work-life balance.

That being said, you can’t ignore the fact that you have student loans, bills to pay, and a life to lead. Self-care is important and can sometimes take financial backing to enjoy the pastimes that you choose.

Inside this issue, you’ll find various steps you can take to minimize the debt you might be acquiring while in law school, as well as how to handle your loans once you secure your first job in the field. You might be surprised to find out that nonprofit jobs can be more lucrative than you initially thought, both through loan forgiveness and through job security.

Don’t let finances stop you

A friend of mine recently graduated from law school debt-free, and some of the ways she achieved this may surprise you.

The first thing she did was save a little bit of money from each paycheck and put it into a separate account to help offset costs while she was in school.

For current students, scraping off 10 percent or so of any money that comes in and keeping it out of sight—specifically in an account that you don’t touch—will turn into a helpful and surprising little nest egg once you graduate. Bonus points for an interest-bearing account. Take the time to chat with an accountant about some options you may have.

Another thing she did was to find all available scholarships. Not only does your school likely offer institutional scholarship funds, but there are funds out there for people just like you. Are you a parent? A veteran? Did you have a previous job in a scientific field or an educational one? A quick internet search can provide you with an influx of scholarships and grants you can apply for to help offset your law school costs.

Remember that you’re giving up potential income to be in law school, so treat law school like a job. Network with local attorneys and judges—and your professors. Pay attention in class, and take your tests seriously. Get involved in the community and do pro bono work when you can. Capitalize on any and all opportunities that make sense for your given field.

Develop your financial intelligence

As much as we wish our decisions weren’t entirely governed by money, the truth is that money affects a lot of our choices. Money—whether having none at all or an overabundance— can affect our experiences while in law school and, ultimately, shape our career path.

Financial intelligence is paramount, but it isn’t something we typically study in law school. It’s common for law students to put financial worries aside, fueled by student loans and grants and scholarships, until it’s time to sit down and think long term.

When you sit down to peruse this issue, allow for the ideas and concepts about your financial path to inspire you. Take advantage of the expert advice included within these pages, and take control of your financial future now.