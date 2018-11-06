Student Lawyer: The Financial Intelligence Issue

The issue of Student Lawyer tackles the high cost of being a law student in the November December 2018 issue. Learn how student loans work, how to plan for alternative paths to working in Big Law, and whether or not you should work while in school.

What you need to know about student loans

As any student will tell you, law school is no joke when it comes to financing. For all but the luckiest students, you must be prepared to go thousands of dollars into debt for the ultimate payoff. Here’s critical intel you need when it comes to financing your legal education so you don’t find yourself in a jam.

How to be financially happy outside of Big Law

Tempted to take a BigLaw job for the money, though you’d rather pursue less lucrative options? Attorneys worldwide continue to demonstrate that it’s absolutely possible to pursue your career goals regardless of the salary you’ll earn.

5 tips for creating a financially viable future in public interest law

The struggle between great financial success and practicing in the public interest is real. Most students considering a career in public interest law are painfully aware of the pay gap. But just how large is that gap? And what other considerations should you be thinking about when you examine the financial viability of a career in nonprofit employment? Here are five steps to overcoming the challenges.

Editor’s Note

Your financial future has already begun, law students

The money-related decisions you make in law school could shape your life for decades. Lucky for you, we’ve got information to help you make wise moves. When you sit down to peruse this issue, allow for the ideas and concepts about your financial path to inspire you.

1L Corner

Should you work while you’re in law school?

Yes, law school is a financial drain. But working may not be the best solution, depending on your goals and how far along you are in law school. Still, the question remains whether you should take advantage of the option if your school permits it.

I Wish I’d Known

Brian Cuban: Sharing your problems isn’t weak; it’s strong

There’s absolutely no good reason to wait to get help you need. In fact, there are tons of reasons not to do that. What may be most important to know is that you’re not alone. So many people want to help you succeed if you’ll just open yourself up to them.

Advice from the Inside

10 tips for recovering from a bad grade

Just about everybody is surprised by a lower-than-expected grade in law school. Many, many lawyers have been similarly gobsmacked and were forced to figure out how to dust themselves off and learn from it. Here’s how to do it yourself.

Head of the Class

Is there anything this law student doesn’t do?

From startup ventures to life, Lee Chang, a 2L at the Brigham Young University—J. Reuben Clark Law School, is following a path rarely taken through law school. Chang has extensive background in the real estate startup world, where he began investing in properties.

Division Dialogue

Meet your national law student leaders

Last issue, we mentioned that the ABA’s Law Student Division Council comprises seven law students with distinct positions. We introduced you to the education director last issue, and this month, we want you to meet seven other students who have your back when it comes to ABA policies and programs.

Law School Nation

News from law schools across the country including a sports and entertainment law blog, new technology certificates, and an initiative aiding the University of Iraq.