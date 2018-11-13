How to find yourself in Google’s Legal Summer Institute

So you’re looking for an internship for Summer 2019 but you don’t know where to start your search? Why not start where most people do – at Google?

We’re not talking about using the search engine. You could be getting experience while working for the doodle-happy resource for all that can be found.

Google is now taking applications for its Legal Summer Institute, a “a unique in-house and law firm experience where underrepresented 2L law school students are invited to spend the first week of the program at Google Headquarters in California followed by a full summer internship with one of our partner law firms around the country.” The endeavor aims to improve access to in-house careers at tech companies by expanding opportunities and removing barriers for underrepresented talent in the legal industry.

Applications are now being taken through Dec. 1, 2018. You just need a Gmail account to do it. You’ll also need to be able to work in the U.S., be a 2L at an ABA-approved law school, and be willing to share your transcript and resume. You’ll also have to complete the essay portion, in 500 words or less, on how the LSI program will help you achieve your legal career goals and submit a short video on why you’d be a good fit.

Students who identify with a group that is historically underrepresented in the technology industry, including but not limited to Black, Hispanic, and Native American students, students with disabilities, LGBT students, and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Get your application ready and submit it via their application page.