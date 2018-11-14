Why you should be the next LSD Delegate of Diversity (by our current one)

Are you ready to be the next law student leader in the American Bar Association? Quite possibly that answer is no – because you might not know what we do.

This is the first year that all positions on the Law Student Division’s Council will be up for election at the same time. Previously, our three Delegates in the ABA’s House of Delegates – Programming; Communications, Publications and Outreach; and Diversity – were selected during Annual Meetings.

But you have until Jan. 15, 2019 to get your application materials together and join us in fighting for the interests of law students on a national level, lobbying members of Congress with other bar leaders, and getting involved in initiatives and programming.

We’d like to give you a closer look at some positions, and we’ll start with Delegate of Diversity. Current delegate Miosotti Tenecora of Boston University School of Law talks about what she’s worked on this year in her position in this video.

Here’s a little more about the position and what that person does. The delegate:

Promotes full and equal participation in the LSD to lawyers of varying gender, national origin, racial and ethnic backgrounds, sexual orientation and gender identity, and of lawyers with disabilities.

Chairs the Division’s Diversity Committee and oversees the Grant Fund.

Represents the LSD in the ABA’s House of Delegates.

Works to execute the Division’s legislative agenda.

Gets reimbursement for travel to the ABA Annual Meeting and Midyear meeting and the Section Officers Conference (SOC)/Fall Council Meeting in September.

More details on the job are available on the application page. If you think you’ve got what it takes to be our next Delegate of Diversity – or if you’re interested in one of our other six positions – get your information up to date and send us your application!