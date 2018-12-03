Join Now
Uncork your networking spirit this holiday season with these tips (webinar)

ABA Law Student Division December 03, 2018

Gearing up for the holiday networking season? Get the inside scoop on preparing for and making the most out of upcoming holiday parties, gatherings, and outreach with this webinar, “Networking Tips for the Holiday Season.”

The speakers for the webinar are Adam K. Israel, a partner at Balch & Bingham LLP in Birmingham, Ala.; and Sheila M. Willis, an associate at Fisher & Phillips LLP in Columbia, S.C.

The webinar is a partnership with the ABA Section of Litigation, Young Lawyers Division, the ABA Career Center, and the ABA Law Student Division.

