TYL In Focus is in the market for real estate law

Every other month, TYL, the flagship magazine for the ABA Young Lawyers Division, publishes In Focus, a topical collection of articles to help new lawyers navigate and better understand a wide variety of substantive and career-development aspects of the practice of law. This issue centers on the complex practice area of real estate law.

Have you ever heard of adverse possession? Do you know what constitutes stigmatized property? What the heck is cannabis leasing? These are some of the topics covered in this edition of TYL In Focus: Real Estate.

Dead Men Help No Sales

By Emily Albrecht

A house’s proximity to a violent death can be a deal-breaker for many potential homebuyers.

Home Buying 101

By Martin W. Evans

You have the skills to navigate the home-buying process, but you may lack experience. Here are some tips to help you buy a home.

Blunt Counsel on Marijuana Business Premises’ Leasing

By Michael N. Widener

You’ve reviewed a few residential leases and drafted one or two simple commercial leases—but cannabis leasing isn’t familiar. Now what?

The Landlord-Tenant Relationship—It’s Personal

By Andrew J. Street

In many ways, the personal nature of the landlord-tenant relationship resembles a romantic relationship—it can easily become messy.

Finders Keepers (Squatting’s Cheaper)

By Emily Albrecht

The antiquated notion of adverse possession has experienced a modest mainstream cultural resurgence.

Stadium Naming Rights Deals: Category Exclusivity, Operations, and Length

By Allen Secretov

These issues are often hotly negotiated between the stadium owner and the naming rights sponsor.

Landlord’s Guide to Service and Companion Animals

By Ashley M. Peterson

If there is a strict no-pet policy in a lease or declaration of restrictions, under what circumstances are animals allowed in the unit?

Country Clubs, Golf Courses, and Plaid Shirts

By Jeremy M. Evans

There is nothing casual about owning and running a successful business.Here’s an 18-hole guide to managing a golf course or country club.

Solar Basics for the Real Estate Practitioner

By Sarah D. Cline

As solar has become more prevalent, real estate practitioners are being presented with issues related to solar in real estate transactions with greater frequency.

