Space law: The next frontier for lawyers (podcast)

ABA Law Student Division December 13, 2018

Space Law

As we consider the possible implications of human actions in outer space, experts see a need for ethical regulation and proper licensing of these endeavors beyond Earth.

In this episode of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host Kristoffer Butler talks to Dr. Maria-Vittoria Carminati and Dr. Michael Foerster about the future of space and telecommunications law.

We are fundamentally a people of exploration and adventure, and our attempts at reaching further into space create a need for forward-thinking laws that will protect other planets and our own. Dr. Carminati and Dr. Foerster discuss this exciting area of the law and give young lawyers insight into how to enter this field.

Dr. Maria-Vittoria Carminati is head of the ABA space law committee.

Dr. Michael Foerster is a planetary astronomer, co-founder of Astronomy.FM, and a NASA educator.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

