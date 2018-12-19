Build these 5 components of a strong brand while in law school

Before you know it, you will be out there, law license in hand, ready to take on the world. Whether you appreciate it now or not, the people that you are in class with today will become some of your best contacts after graduation. They will be there to answer questions, give you support, and, at some point, send you work.

Because your law classmates will become important business contacts, you need to start thinking: What can I do today to build a brand that will follow me throughout my career? Law school is the time to become proactive about your business. Consider five components of a strong brand: Audience Focus, Top of Mind, Action, Exposure, and Performance.

Audience Focus

In business, a good brand seeks exposure to the audience of people who are most likely to become customers. A good brand will be able to laser focus on customers interested in a specific niche, while excluding customers who do not fit a targeted practice type. When you are in law school, this is pretty easy. All of the students in your class are your potential market.

But you can do better.

If you know that you are going to be a personal injury attorney, try to build relationships with other students who may be able to refer cases to you in the future. Your classmates who end up practicing family or immigration law most likely won’t do personal injury work for their clients, but those same clients will ask them for personal injury lawyer recommendations should the need arise. Growing relationships with people in different practice areas can serve to keep you top of mind as a referral source.

Once you leave law school, you will no longer have the luxuries of time and access to build these easy relationships, so don’t miss the easy opportunity to plant seeds in your target audience.

Top of Mind

The entire purpose of marketing is to be at the top of mind of the consumer at the time that the consumer has a need. For example, when a consumer thinks, “I need a new phone,” brands have spent billions of dollars to be the brand that first springs to mind. The winning brand has done its job over time to beat out other, competing brands to be top of mind to that customer for that need.

Whether people like it or not, the practice of law is a competitive field.

The same applies to lawyers. When you are in a law practice, you want to be top of mind when someone needs your legal service. Now is the time to start communicating to your target market in effort to “advertise” your future services.

If you are going to be a family lawyer, you want to make sure that the people in your law school class know that. In an ideal world, when you walk across the stage at graduation, every student in your class should think … that’s Jill, the family lawyer.

Action

As a lawyer and a brand, your reputation relating to effort and action is everything. No one wants to hire a lazy lawyer, and no one wants to recommend a lazy lawyer to their friends or clients. Strong work ethic, efficiency, responsiveness are key attributes of successful law students and successful lawyers.

Demonstrating to your law school class that you will work passionately and tirelessly to achieve your goals will go a long way towards building action into your brand.

Exposure

Post-graduation, you may be one of a few from your law school class practicing in a niche, high-demand area of the law, or you may have certain, specialized legal expertise that few other lawyers offer. However, if no one remembers you from law school, you cannot fully capitalize on your unique brand.

Get out there. Talk to your classmates. Join clubs. Do what it takes to make sure that people will remember you from law school—for positive reasons.

A person who leaves law school with 50 people knowing who they are and what area they are going to practice in is better positioned for success than the wallflower who lacks the same network.

Performance

Just as people do not want to hire a lazy lawyer, they also do not want to hire a lawyer who does not produce the desired results.

Whether people like it or not, the practice of law is a competitive field. Success in the law is frequently a zero-sum game. Often, one side wins and one side loses. Your client is convicted or acquitted. The jury finds for your client or against your client.

Even when opposing parties enter into settlement agreements outside of court, one or both sides may feel like they “lost” if they do not think that the settlement terms were adequate or equitable. Simply stated, people select lawyers who they believe will win, and the best way to gauge the likelihood of success is by looking at past results.

Prior successful results lead to a winning reputation, and a winning reputation leads to a steady stream of clients. Because of this, you need to start building your winning brand in law school. This can take many forms.

While excellent academic performance almost always lends favorably to the development of a winning brand, other actions can prove just as helpful. Being perceived as an expert in certain classes or topics, taking a leadership position with the student bar, serving on law review, and/or joining a mock trial team are just a few examples of actions that you can take to kickstart your winning reputation.

Whatever you choose, injecting winning into your brand will help your classmates feel comfortable sending you work in the future.

Even if you cannot master all five of these components of branding success during law school, your efforts will likely have a positive impact on your future career. Conversely, failing to take advantage of your branding opportunities during your three years of law school may leave your career playing an eternal game of catch up to your wiser classmates.