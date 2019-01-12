Seeking Wins On and Off the Court

This Division 1 athlete is working to excel in both basketball and the law.

When Courtney Ekmark is at basketball practice or leading her team to victories on the basketball court, her focus is on getting the team to the NCAA Final Four. The moment she steps off the court, she focuses on her studies at Arizona State University—Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

Most students have their hands full with law school alone. How does Ekmark manage both the classroom and her efforts on the basketball court as ASU’s guard/forward?

MAKING TIME FOR BOTH

A quick internet search shows that Ekmark is one of very few students across the nation who have participated in a university athletics program while enrolled in law school, not to mention an NCAA Division I women’s basketball program.

Her self-discipline, focus, and hard work are the foundation of her success. Ekmark has even found ways to transfer her legal skills to basketball. “In law school, I’m learning to be very analytical and to look for different ways of solving problems,” she explained. “I think that helps when it comes to basketball. The other team usually makes it a top priority to stop me in their scouting report, so I have to be creative in looking for opportunities against their defense.”

Ekmark’s efforts haven’t come without challenges. “The biggest challenge is time,” she stated. “There are only so many hours in the day. Going to class and practicing is one thing. It goes to another level once games start and we start traveling. I end up doing quite a bit of my reading on planes, in airports, or when I’m getting my ankles taped.

“I really need to get ahead before the Pac 12 and NCAA tournaments because I end up missing a couple weeks of class at that time,” added Ekmark. “Hopefully, this year I’ll be briefing some cases at the Final Four.”

Despite these challenges, Ekmark is ready to take on whatever comes her way. “I feel much more comfortable in my second year of law school,” she noted.

Here are Ekmark’s tips for managing time between basketball and law school:

• Don’t leave anything to chance. “I plan well,” said Ekmark. “Every Sunday night, I plan out the entire week so I know when I’ll have time to get my work done.”

• Be present wherever you are. “I focus on compartmentalizing,” she explained. “I focus on class and my school work. But when it is time to practice or play, I forget about law school and focus exclusively on dominating on the court.”

• Find a way to deflect stress. “I have a very strong faith,” noted Ekmark. “So I don’t really waste time being stressed about things.”

WHAT COMES NEXT?

It was a strategic decision that led Ekmark to become a law student. “I wanted to acquire skills that would help me with whatever I decided to do in life,” she stated. “I really appreciate the opportunity to develop my critical thinking. This is especially important today when so many young people make decisions based on what they see on social media as opposed to actually weighing facts and evidence.”

Ekmark hasn’t yet decided what she’ll do with that critical-thinking ability after she graduates. “Right now, I’m just focusing on getting our team to the Final Four,” she contended. “I’ll sit down and consider different options after the basketball season.”