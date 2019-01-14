Shon Hopwood: The Legal Profession Puts Itself on an Unsupportable Pedestal

State bars need to recognize the justice achieved in admitting applicants with negative pasts who have redeemed themselves.

I went to law school with eyes wide open. I experienced the legal system firsthand, serving time in federal prison for my role in five bank robberies. While in prison, I worked with many lawyers on the outside and often reviewed the work product of countless criminal defense lawyers. I saw a fair amount of bad lawyering and questionable ethics; many of the cases I won helping other people in federal prison involved claims of gross lawyer incompetence.

Then I went to law school, where I was told that the legal profession is all honorable and that most lawyers are ethically upright and concerned about the public interest. I also heard that people without integrity are barred from the practice of law through the bar’s character and fitness test.

This optimistic view of the law and lawyers left me perplexed because my experiences with both were very different.

A FIRST-HAND WITNESS

The contradiction between how lawyers discuss the profession versus its reality often leads to resentment by a public that has had a different experience. But where that contradiction becomes especially harmful occurs when people with criminal records, mental health, or substance abuse issues try to become a lawyer. Then this view of the profession moves from contradictory to hypocritical.

Last year, I represented Tarra Simmons, a woman who has overcome one

of the worst childhoods imaginable, substance abuse, and two stints in prison. Simmons attended law school at Seattle University School of Law, graduated with honors, and earned the prestigious Skadden Fellowship to provide services to underrepresented populations in Washington state.

She had one of the most remarkable records of rehabilitation I’ve ever witnessed, giving back to her community in countless and selfless ways. When Simmons applied to become a member of the bar, she had glowing letters of support from three state court judges, the local prosecutor, and scores of Washington State Bar Association members.

A majority of the bar’s character and fitness panel, however, recommended that her application be denied. The majority concluded that her six years of sobriety and extraordinary rehabilitation wasn’t enough to overcome her past.

Yet, as I argued to the Washington State Supreme Court, character isn’t static, people change, and the legal profession needs to recognize that fact. Thankfully, the court agreed and Simmons is now a lawyer, representing those in Washington who need it the most.

ANTIQUATED VIEWS MUST CHANGE

The United States has 5 percent of the world’s population, but 25 percent of the world’s prisoners. The criminal justice system has grown exponentially in the last three decades, impacting more Americans than ever before.

People who have been convicted of crimes are now seeking to become lawyers, as Reginald Dwayne Betts recounted in The New York Times, and working to improve the criminal justice system; Christopher Poulous is just one person doing that.

And those communities that are over-represented in the criminal justice system tend to be the same communities that are underrepresented in the legal profession. The profession needs their perspective, experiences, and unique skill sets if we’re to ever reduce our reliance on incarceration. It is shameful when people from those communities are prevented from serving their communities as lawyers because of antiquated and naïve views about character and the bar’s ability to determine who has it.

Since I’ve become a licensed lawyer, I’ve met countless lawyers with the utmost integrity who are incredibly dedicated to the service of their clients. When people ask me what I do for work, I proudly proclaim that I’m a lawyer.

But I’m not blind to the profession’s faults. It doesn’t make our profession weaker to acknowledge that even if someone has passed a character and fitness test, that doesn’t necessarily imply integrity. And the public might respect us more if we recognize that even those who haven’t previously had the requisite character can change and attain it.