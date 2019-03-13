NAAC competition: Top briefs, top advocates, and who’s moving on to the finals

The six regional rounds of the 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition (NAAC) are in the books. Here are the results and the teams who will be coming to Chicago from April 11-13 to compete for the national title in our moot court competition.

Boston Regional



Best Advocate Awards

1. Meghan McCafferty, Boston University School of Law, Team 839

2. Lauryn Kitchen, University of Akron School of Law, Team 393

3. Jessica Guarino, University of Arkansas School of Law, Team 544

4. (tie) Kevin Buryanek, Cleveland State University-Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Team 446

4. (tie) Rachel Shonebarger, Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159

6. Adrienne Martinez, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448

7. Ezra Smith, University of Arkansas School of Law, Team 282

8. (tie) Robert Baxter Lewallen, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 206

8. (tie) Alyssa Gillette, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448

10. Ezra Addison Gantt, Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law, Team 504

Best Brief Awards

University of Arkansas School of Law, Team 544 Cleveland State University-Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Team 675 Marquette University Law School, Team 322 Marquette University Law School, Team 713 Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 654

Regional Champions

Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 654

University of Akron School of Law, Team 393

Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448

Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159

Brooklyn Regional



Best Advocate Awards

1. Michael Collier, Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 688

2. Michael Morgan, Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 255

3. Marisa Garcia, Belmont University College of Law, Team 239

4. Makenzie Craft, Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law, Team 296

5. Donya Feizbakhsh, Syracuse University College of Law, Team 536

6. Flor Leiva, Barry University – Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Team 578

7. Jennifer Joslin, University of Utah – S.J. Quinney College of Law, Team 347

8. (tie) Dan Huddleston, Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law, Team 296

8. (tie) Kristina Smith, Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law, Team 320

10. Michael Mendoza, Barry University – Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Team 578

Best Brief Awards

Belmont University College of Law, Team 233 IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, Team 365 University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 562 Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370 Barry University – Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Team 578

Regional Champions

Belmont University College of Law, Team 233

University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 445

Brooklyn Law School, Team 762

Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370

Philadelphia Regional



Best Advocate Awards

1. Maggie Burreson, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583

2. (tie) Jake Crammer, University of Notre Dame Law School, Team 305

2. (tie) Terence Parker, University of Notre Dame Law School, Team 240

4. Megan Von Borstel, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583

5. Jerica Steward, UNT Dallas College of Law, Team 300

6. Alexandria Miceli, DePaul University College of Law, Team 261

7. William Ortiz, University of Georgia School of Law, Team 741

8. Mary Lindsey Hannahan, University of Alabama School of Law, Team 844

9. Kamran Anwar, UNT Dallas College of Law, Team 300

10. Jason Anon, Florida International University College of Law, Team 746

Best Brief Awards

University of Alabama School of Law, Team 295 Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Team 796 Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Team 499 Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 430 Duquesne University School of Law, Team 126

Regional Champions

Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583

Southern Illinois University School of Law, Team 175

Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Team 499

University of Memphis – Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Team 373

Portland Regional



Best Advocate Awards

1. Claire Bradford DiCaro, Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 408

2. Michelle Arra, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles, Team 168

3. Angelica Inclan, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351

4. Harry Rutherford, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351

5. Abdullah Azkalany, Drake University Law School, Team 190

6. (tie) Daniella Bahrynian, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles, Team 168

6. (tie) William O’Leary, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 487

8. John Ternieden, Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 201

9. Matthew Smaron, University of St. Thomas School of Law – Minneapolis, Team 845

10. Elisabeth Carter, Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law, Team 693

Best Brief Awards

University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351 University of Colorado Law School, Team 482 Loyola Law School – Los Angeles, Team 168 Baylor University School of Law, Team 509 Gonzaga University School of Law, Team 806

Regional Champions

Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 408

Baylor University School of Law, Team 708

University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351

University of Colorado Law School, Team 482

San Francisco Regional



Best Advocate Awards

Daniel Reilly, McGeorge School of Law, Team 169 Aaron Green, University of Arizona-James E. Rogers College of Law, Team 195 Tatiana Howard, University of San Francisco School of Law, Team 854 Christopher Conway, University of Minnesota Law School, Team 138 John Robinson, Texas A&M University School of Law, Team 413 Emily Hopper, Samford University – Cumberland School of Law, Team 659 Cassandra Ninke, McGeorge School of Law, Team 751 David Hubinger, University of San Diego School of Law, Team 596 Arian Soroush, Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519 Lauren Pope, Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519

Best Brief Awards

1. Emory University School of Law, Team 330

2. (tie) University of California Davis School of Law, Team 235

2. (tie) University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 180

4. McGeorge School of Law, Team 169

5. Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519

Regional Champions

Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519

Emory University School of Law, Team 330

Texas A&M University School of Law, Team 413

Northwestern University School of Law, Team 586

Washington, DC Regional



Best Advocate Awards

1. Rachel Petrik, George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725

2. (tie) Natsumi Jo Covey, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 203

2. (tie) Bobby Biedrzycki, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703

4. Ryan McDonald, George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 601

5. AJ Colkitt, Liberty University School of Law, Team 621

6. Richard Wiley, Liberty University School of Law, Team 403

7. Claire O’Rourke, George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725

8. Katelynn Duane Armijo, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703

9. Daniel Cooke, Wayne State University Law School, Team 468

10. (tie) Matthew Cassar, Wayne State University Law School, Team 256

10. (tie) Myles Rosenthal, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Team 310

Best Brief Awards

George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 601 George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725 University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Team 310 George Washington University Law School, Team 718 Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center, Team 118

Regional Champions

George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725

Liberty University School of Law, Team 403

Wayne State University Law School, Team 256

St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703