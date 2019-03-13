NAAC competition: Top briefs, top advocates, and who’s moving on to the finals

The six regional rounds of the 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition (NAAC) are in the books. Here are the results and the teams who will be coming to Chicago from April 11-13 to compete for the national title in our moot court competition.
Boston Regional
Best Advocate Awards
1. Meghan McCafferty, Boston University School of Law, Team 839
2. Lauryn Kitchen, University of Akron School of Law, Team 393
3. Jessica Guarino, University of Arkansas School of Law, Team 544
4. (tie) Kevin Buryanek, Cleveland State University-Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Team 446
4. (tie) Rachel Shonebarger, Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159
6. Adrienne Martinez, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
7. Ezra Smith, University of Arkansas School of Law, Team 282
8. (tie) Robert Baxter Lewallen, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 206
8. (tie) Alyssa Gillette, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
10. Ezra Addison Gantt, Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law, Team 504
Best Brief Awards
- University of Arkansas School of Law, Team 544
- Cleveland State University-Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Team 675
- Marquette University Law School, Team 322
- Marquette University Law School, Team 713
- Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 654
Regional Champions
Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 654
University of Akron School of Law, Team 393
Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159
Brooklyn Regional
Best Advocate Awards
1. Michael Collier, Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 688
2. Michael Morgan, Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 255
3. Marisa Garcia, Belmont University College of Law, Team 239
4. Makenzie Craft, Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law, Team 296
5. Donya Feizbakhsh, Syracuse University College of Law, Team 536
6. Flor Leiva, Barry University – Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Team 578
7. Jennifer Joslin, University of Utah – S.J. Quinney College of Law, Team 347
8. (tie) Dan Huddleston, Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law, Team 296
8. (tie) Kristina Smith, Southern Methodist University – Dedman School of Law, Team 320
10. Michael Mendoza, Barry University – Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Team 578
Best Brief Awards
- Belmont University College of Law, Team 233
- IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law, Team 365
- University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 562
- Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
- Barry University – Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Team 578
Regional Champions
Belmont University College of Law, Team 233
University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 445
Brooklyn Law School, Team 762
Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
Philadelphia Regional
Best Advocate Awards
1. Maggie Burreson, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583
2. (tie) Jake Crammer, University of Notre Dame Law School, Team 305
2. (tie) Terence Parker, University of Notre Dame Law School, Team 240
4. Megan Von Borstel, Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583
5. Jerica Steward, UNT Dallas College of Law, Team 300
6. Alexandria Miceli, DePaul University College of Law, Team 261
7. William Ortiz, University of Georgia School of Law, Team 741
8. Mary Lindsey Hannahan, University of Alabama School of Law, Team 844
9. Kamran Anwar, UNT Dallas College of Law, Team 300
10. Jason Anon, Florida International University College of Law, Team 746
Best Brief Awards
- University of Alabama School of Law, Team 295
- Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Team 796
- Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Team 499
- Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 430
- Duquesne University School of Law, Team 126
Regional Champions
Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583
Southern Illinois University School of Law, Team 175
Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Team 499
University of Memphis – Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Team 373
Portland Regional
Best Advocate Awards
1. Claire Bradford DiCaro, Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 408
2. Michelle Arra, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles, Team 168
3. Angelica Inclan, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
4. Harry Rutherford, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
5. Abdullah Azkalany, Drake University Law School, Team 190
6. (tie) Daniella Bahrynian, Loyola Law School – Los Angeles, Team 168
6. (tie) William O’Leary, University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 487
8. John Ternieden, Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 201
9. Matthew Smaron, University of St. Thomas School of Law – Minneapolis, Team 845
10. Elisabeth Carter, Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law, Team 693
Best Brief Awards
- University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
- University of Colorado Law School, Team 482
- Loyola Law School – Los Angeles, Team 168
- Baylor University School of Law, Team 509
- Gonzaga University School of Law, Team 806
Regional Champions
Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 408
Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
University of Colorado Law School, Team 482
San Francisco Regional
Best Advocate Awards
- Daniel Reilly, McGeorge School of Law, Team 169
- Aaron Green, University of Arizona-James E. Rogers College of Law, Team 195
- Tatiana Howard, University of San Francisco School of Law, Team 854
- Christopher Conway, University of Minnesota Law School, Team 138
- John Robinson, Texas A&M University School of Law, Team 413
- Emily Hopper, Samford University – Cumberland School of Law, Team 659
- Cassandra Ninke, McGeorge School of Law, Team 751
- David Hubinger, University of San Diego School of Law, Team 596
- Arian Soroush, Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519
- Lauren Pope, Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519
Best Brief Awards
1. Emory University School of Law, Team 330
2. (tie) University of California Davis School of Law, Team 235
2. (tie) University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 180
4. McGeorge School of Law, Team 169
5. Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519
Regional Champions
Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519
Emory University School of Law, Team 330
Texas A&M University School of Law, Team 413
Northwestern University School of Law, Team 586
Washington, DC Regional
Best Advocate Awards
1. Rachel Petrik, George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725
2. (tie) Natsumi Jo Covey, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 203
2. (tie) Bobby Biedrzycki, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
4. Ryan McDonald, George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 601
5. AJ Colkitt, Liberty University School of Law, Team 621
6. Richard Wiley, Liberty University School of Law, Team 403
7. Claire O’Rourke, George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725
8. Katelynn Duane Armijo, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
9. Daniel Cooke, Wayne State University Law School, Team 468
10. (tie) Matthew Cassar, Wayne State University Law School, Team 256
10. (tie) Myles Rosenthal, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Team 310
Best Brief Awards
- George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 601
- George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725
- University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Team 310
- George Washington University Law School, Team 718
- Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center, Team 118
Regional Champions
George Mason University Anton Scalia Law School, Team 725
Liberty University School of Law, Team 403
Wayne State University Law School, Team 256
St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703