Our dreamiest webinar ever: Improving your sleep habits

Get comfy, pull up a pillow fort, and join us on Tuesday, April 23, for “Building Better Sleep Habits,” a webinar on taking your rest style to a more effective level.

The host who will help you enjoy unencumbered slumbers will be Dr. June J. Pilcher, Alumni Distinguished Professor in the Department of Psychology at Clemson University in South Carolina.

But if you wish to browse for drowsing tips right away, Dr. Pilcher offers these tips to promote better sleep habits. Feel free to count along!

Create a consistent bed time and wake up time, including the weekends. The more trouble you have with your sleep, the more consistent your times should be. Create a bedtime ritual much like we do for children with bedtime stories. Remove electronic devices from the bedroom (phones, computers) Avoid caffeine after about 4 pm; avoid work after about 8 or 9 pm Be physically active during the day

You can register for the webinar here. Or wait 5 minutes and the snooze alarm will remind you a second time.