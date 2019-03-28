Student Lawyer: The #MeToo Issue

#MeToo is perhaps the most complex topic we’ve covered in Student Lawyer, but it’s also arguably one of the most important. This issue of Student Lawyer lays down the law on office behavior, combating bias, finding those willing to help, and working to stem sex trafficking.21 rules for everyone in today’s legal workplace
Get ready to navigate the fast-changing social terrain— during your summer externship, at your first off-campus interview, at a clerkship, or as you transition into your first “real world” job after your final semester—with these helpful tips from fellow students and legal professionals.
@LadyLawyerDiary: Helping women in the post-#MeToo world
What started as its own hashtag in the Twitterverse has become its own entity, helping women in the legal community one tweet at a time. I reached out to @LadyLawyerDiary to get the story behind it and the founders’ advice for law students in school and well through their transition into practice.
Take these five steps to recognize and combat discrimination
Marginalization, bias, and discrimination are all very technical and coded words that can be hard to understand and recognize in real-life situations. The question for many law students today is what you can do to protect yourself when you realize you’re in a real-life situation stemming from bias?
How the #MeToo movement intersects with sex trafficking
The Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women is part of the fight against sex trafficking, providing training across Hawaii and nationwide. We recently caught up with its executive director, Khara Jabola-Carolus, to find out what she has learned from talking to sex-trafficking victims and to hear her thoughts on the role of members of the legal profession in combating human trafficking.
Eric H. Holder Jr. on how you can make a difference as a lawyer
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. may have transitioned to partner at Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C., but he is playing a part in the upcoming election by working to protect Americans’ fundamental right to vote—and promoting a more fair electoral system.
Editor’s Note
#MeToo and the art of becoming a lawyer
In this issue, we touch on a few prominent messages from the #MeToo movement. Some of our features are a bit lighter, and some carry the weight of those 19 million hashtag uses, but the underlying message is to demonstrate how our nation can unite and foster needed change.
Jobs
Be ‘discriminating’ yourself: Taking control over interviews
MeToo-like experiences can crop up during any interpersonal interaction, especially when one party feels less powerful than the other. You can better leverage your strengths and equalize the playing field by knowing how to wield more control within the job interview process.
1L Corner
Create, don’t copy, your career skills
The first year of law school is all about comparison. You and your classmates are all taking the same classes and are often striving for the same thing—academic success that comes by surpassing your fellow students. But when it comes to your personal lawyering style, comparison isn’t the answer.
Head of the Class
LSU law student recapturing lost religious works
Reading piles of law school assigned texts dating back to colonial times and before isn’t daunting for third-year law student Bill Milburn—in fact, it isn’t enough. Milburn has recently set his mind to publishing them, as well.
Head of the Class
University of Hawaii law student already a committed public servant
Brandon Marc Higa wears multiple hats in his community. In addition to attending the University of Hawaii at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law, Higa works full-time as director for Resource Development.
I Wish I’d Known
Windle Turley: People are the most satisfying part of practice
Looking back on my 50-year legal career, there are so many lessons I’ve learned along the way. Here’s the short list of the things I wish I’d known while I was studying to become a lawyer.
Division DialogueLarger than life: Matthew Wallace represents students nationwide
Can you imagine being the voice of 140,000 law students nationwide? Matthew Wallace can since that’s his current role as the ABA Law Student Division law student at-large to the ABA Board of Governors.