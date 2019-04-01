Developing your cultural competency: A key to handling bias

In law school and as they enter the legal profession, law students need to have the ability to understand and appropriately interact with diverse groups.

In this episode of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host Ashley Baker talks to Kennedy LeJeune, Miosotti Tenecora, and De’Jonique Carter about the importance of developing cultural competency as a law student. They discuss the need for more training for all legal professionals and offer their strategies for overcoming personal bias and developing respect for diverse cultures and world views.

Kennedy LeJeune is a 2L at Southern University Law Center, where he is the ABA Representative-elect on campus and a Barbri Representative. Kennedy is married and has a nine-year-old daughter.

Miosotti Tenecora is a third-year law student at Boston University School of Law, where she is a recipient of a full tuition public interest scholarship. Miosotti is an active member of BU Law’s public service community. She participated in the Legislative Policy and Drafting clinic and in the International Human Rights clinic. During her law school summers, Miosotti worked as a judicial intern at the US District Court Eastern District of NY, and she worked as a legal intern at the Bronx District Attorney’s Office – Domestic Violence Unit. In addition, she completed a 6-month externship with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in their Dominican Republic office. Prior to law school, she worked two years at Sanctuary for Families helping immigrant domestic violence survivors.

De’Jonique Carter is a native of New Orleans, La. She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Southern University New Orleans and a master’s in social work from Tulane University. Currently, De’Jonique is a 2L at Southern University and a Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW). At the conclusion of law school, De’Jonique plans to utilize her social work skills and knowledge of the law to advocate for the rights of vulnerable populations.

Ashley N. Baker is Delegate of Communications, Publications, and Outreach for the ABA Law Student Division. She is also a 2L at Southern University Law Center where she holds memberships with the Journal of Race, Gender, and Poverty, the Board of Student Advisors, and The Public Defender Newspaper.