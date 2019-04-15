Baylor wins 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition crown

There can be only one. And last weekend in Chicago, the final 24 teams in the 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition gathered to see who would take the title in this year’s moot court battle.
In the end, the team of Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone from Baylor Law School emerged as the victors, defeating St. Mary’s University School of Law on Saturday morning.
The topic for the 2019 competition was the Eighth Amendment, focusing on solitary confinement, cruel and unusual punishment, and adolescent incarceration.
Here are the complete results:
Champion
Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone
National Finalist
St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
Katelynn Duane Armijo, Bobby Biedrzycki, Nicole Cooper
National Semifinalists
Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
Alison Thompson, Jessica Guarracino
Texas A&M University School of Law, Team 413
John Robinson, Heather Nichols, Grant Schauer
National Quarterfinalists
Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159
Timothy Beavers, Sam Jones, Rachel Shonebarger
University of Akron School of Law, Team 393
Amanda Zganjar, Lauryn Kitchen, Michael Grund
George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, Team 725
Gabriella Mahan, Rachel Petrik, Claire O’Rourke
Brooklyn Law School, Team 762
Jacob Zucker, Kaitlin Bond
Regional Qualifiers
Southern Illinois University School of Law, Team 175
Cooper Powell, Breanna Hunt, Jacob Welch
Belmont University College of Law, Team 233
Allyson Lynch, Sarah Martin, Paul Madden
Wayne State University Law School, Team 256
Matthew Cassar, Hayley Johnson, Ahmad Sabbagh
Emory University School of Law, Team 330
Frederick Johnson, Bethany Carroll
University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
Harry Rutherford, Torri Macarages, Angelica Inclan
University of Memphis – Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Team 373
Zane Heller, Alan Matthews, Naira Umarov
Liberty University School of Law, Team 403
Breanna Compitello, Richard Wiley, Sarah Barton
Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 408
Claire Bradford DiCaro, Brianna Rosier, Landon Taylor Laycock
University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 445
Katherine Raunikar, Joshua Blair, Taylor Ledford
Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
Adrienne Martinez, Alyssa Gillette, Levon Eudaley
University of Colorado Law School, Team 482
Shane O’Connor, Omeed Azmoudeh, Hanna Bustillo
Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Team 499
Chad Hogan, Brooke Rogers, James Orescanin
Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519
Lauren Pope, Arian Soroush, Madalyn Brown
Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583,
Megan Von Borstel, April Fleming Spencer, Maggie Burreson
Northwestern University School of Law, Team 586
McKenzie Edwards, Daniel Wodniki, Thomas Leahy
Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 654
Brandon McNeill, Sara Sams, Adam Vincent
National Best Advocate
1st Place: Haley Mowdy, Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
2nd Place: Kyle Gardner, Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
3rd Place: Bobby Biedrzycki, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
4th Place: Rachel Petrik, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, Team 725
5th Place: Paul Madden, Belmont University College of Law, Team 233
6th Place: Jessica Guarracino, Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
7th Place: Rachel Shonebarger, Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159
8th Place: Alyssa Gillette, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
9th Place: Katelynn Duane Armijo, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
10th Place: Adrienne Martinez, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
National Best Brief
1st Place: St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
Katelynn Duane Armijo, Bobby Biedrzycki, Nicole Cooper
2nd Place: Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone
3rd Place: Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
Alison Thompson, Jessica Guarracino,
4th Place: Wayne State University Law School, Team 256
Matthew Cassar, Hayley Johnson, Ahmad Sabbagh
4th Place: University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
Harry Rutherford, Torri Macarages, Angelica Inclan
4th Place: Washington University in St.Louis School of Law, Team 583
Megan Von Borstel, April Fleming Spencer, Maggie Burreson