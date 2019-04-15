Join Now
Baylor wins 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition crown

ABA Law Student Division April 15, 2019

NAAC Winners
Baylor University School of Law students Haley Mowdy and Kyle Gardner compete in the finals of the 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition in Chicago on April 13, 2019.

There can be only one. And last weekend in Chicago, the final 24 teams in the 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition gathered to see who would take the title in this year’s moot court battle.

In the end, the team of Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone from Baylor Law School emerged as the victors, defeating St. Mary’s University School of Law on Saturday morning.

The topic for the 2019 competition was the Eighth Amendment, focusing on solitary confinement, cruel and unusual punishment, and adolescent incarceration.

Here are the complete results:

Champion

Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone

National Finalist

St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
Katelynn Duane Armijo, Bobby Biedrzycki, Nicole Cooper

National Semifinalists

Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
Alison Thompson, Jessica Guarracino

Texas A&M University School of Law, Team 413
John Robinson, Heather Nichols, Grant Schauer

National Quarterfinalists

Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159
Timothy Beavers, Sam Jones, Rachel Shonebarger

University of Akron School of Law, Team 393
Amanda Zganjar, Lauryn Kitchen, Michael Grund

George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, Team 725
Gabriella Mahan, Rachel Petrik, Claire O’Rourke

Brooklyn Law School, Team 762
Jacob Zucker, Kaitlin Bond

Regional Qualifiers

Southern Illinois University School of Law, Team 175
Cooper Powell, Breanna Hunt, Jacob Welch

Belmont University College of Law, Team 233
Allyson Lynch, Sarah Martin, Paul Madden

Wayne State University Law School, Team 256
Matthew Cassar, Hayley Johnson, Ahmad Sabbagh

Emory University School of Law, Team 330
Frederick Johnson, Bethany Carroll

University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
Harry Rutherford, Torri Macarages, Angelica Inclan

University of Memphis – Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Team 373
Zane Heller, Alan Matthews, Naira Umarov

Liberty University School of Law, Team 403
Breanna Compitello, Richard Wiley, Sarah Barton

Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 408
Claire Bradford DiCaro, Brianna Rosier, Landon Taylor Laycock

University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 445
Katherine Raunikar, Joshua Blair, Taylor Ledford

Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
Adrienne Martinez, Alyssa Gillette, Levon Eudaley

University of Colorado Law School, Team 482
Shane O’Connor, Omeed Azmoudeh, Hanna Bustillo

Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Team 499
Chad Hogan, Brooke Rogers, James Orescanin

Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519
Lauren Pope, Arian Soroush, Madalyn Brown

Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583,
Megan Von Borstel, April Fleming Spencer, Maggie Burreson

Northwestern University School of Law, Team 586
McKenzie Edwards, Daniel Wodniki, Thomas Leahy

Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 654
Brandon McNeill, Sara Sams, Adam Vincent

National Best Advocate

1st Place: Haley Mowdy, Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
2nd Place: Kyle Gardner, Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
3rd Place: Bobby Biedrzycki, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
4th Place: Rachel Petrik, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, Team 725
5th Place: Paul Madden, Belmont University College of Law, Team 233
6th Place: Jessica Guarracino, Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
7th Place: Rachel Shonebarger, Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159
8th Place: Alyssa Gillette, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448
9th Place: Katelynn Duane Armijo, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
10th Place: Adrienne Martinez, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448

St. Mary's

National Best Brief

1st Place: St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703
Katelynn Duane Armijo, Bobby Biedrzycki, Nicole Cooper

2nd Place: Baylor University School of Law, Team 708
Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone

3rd Place: Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370
Alison Thompson, Jessica Guarracino,

4th Place: Wayne State University Law School, Team 256
Matthew Cassar, Hayley Johnson, Ahmad Sabbagh

4th Place: University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351
Harry Rutherford, Torri Macarages, Angelica Inclan

4th Place: Washington University in St.Louis School of Law, Team 583
Megan Von Borstel, April Fleming Spencer, Maggie Burreson

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

