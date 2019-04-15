Baylor wins 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition crown

There can be only one. And last weekend in Chicago, the final 24 teams in the 2019 ABA National Appellate Advocacy Competition gathered to see who would take the title in this year’s moot court battle.

In the end, the team of Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone from Baylor Law School emerged as the victors, defeating St. Mary’s University School of Law on Saturday morning.

The topic for the 2019 competition was the Eighth Amendment, focusing on solitary confinement, cruel and unusual punishment, and adolescent incarceration.

Here are the complete results:

Champion

Baylor University School of Law, Team 708

Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone

National Finalist

St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703

Katelynn Duane Armijo, Bobby Biedrzycki, Nicole Cooper

National Semifinalists

Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370

Alison Thompson, Jessica Guarracino

Texas A&M University School of Law, Team 413

John Robinson, Heather Nichols, Grant Schauer

National Quarterfinalists

Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159

Timothy Beavers, Sam Jones, Rachel Shonebarger

University of Akron School of Law, Team 393

Amanda Zganjar, Lauryn Kitchen, Michael Grund

George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, Team 725

Gabriella Mahan, Rachel Petrik, Claire O’Rourke

Brooklyn Law School, Team 762

Jacob Zucker, Kaitlin Bond

Regional Qualifiers

Southern Illinois University School of Law, Team 175

Cooper Powell, Breanna Hunt, Jacob Welch

Belmont University College of Law, Team 233

Allyson Lynch, Sarah Martin, Paul Madden

Wayne State University Law School, Team 256

Matthew Cassar, Hayley Johnson, Ahmad Sabbagh

Emory University School of Law, Team 330

Frederick Johnson, Bethany Carroll

University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351

Harry Rutherford, Torri Macarages, Angelica Inclan

University of Memphis – Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, Team 373

Zane Heller, Alan Matthews, Naira Umarov

Liberty University School of Law, Team 403

Breanna Compitello, Richard Wiley, Sarah Barton

Brigham Young University – J. Reuben Clark Law School, Team 408

Claire Bradford DiCaro, Brianna Rosier, Landon Taylor Laycock

University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 445

Katherine Raunikar, Joshua Blair, Taylor Ledford

Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448

Adrienne Martinez, Alyssa Gillette, Levon Eudaley

University of Colorado Law School, Team 482

Shane O’Connor, Omeed Azmoudeh, Hanna Bustillo

Loyola University Chicago School of Law, Team 499

Chad Hogan, Brooke Rogers, James Orescanin

Northwestern University School of Law, Team 519

Lauren Pope, Arian Soroush, Madalyn Brown

Washington University School of Law (St. Louis), Team 583,

Megan Von Borstel, April Fleming Spencer, Maggie Burreson

Northwestern University School of Law, Team 586

McKenzie Edwards, Daniel Wodniki, Thomas Leahy

Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 654

Brandon McNeill, Sara Sams, Adam Vincent

National Best Advocate

1st Place: Haley Mowdy, Baylor University School of Law, Team 708

2nd Place: Kyle Gardner, Baylor University School of Law, Team 708

3rd Place: Bobby Biedrzycki, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703

4th Place: Rachel Petrik, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, Team 725

5th Place: Paul Madden, Belmont University College of Law, Team 233

6th Place: Jessica Guarracino, Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370

7th Place: Rachel Shonebarger, Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law, Team 159

8th Place: Alyssa Gillette, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448

9th Place: Katelynn Duane Armijo, St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703

10th Place: Adrienne Martinez, Oklahoma City University School of Law, Team 448

National Best Brief

1st Place: St. Mary’s University School of Law, Team 703

Katelynn Duane Armijo, Bobby Biedrzycki, Nicole Cooper

2nd Place: Baylor University School of Law, Team 708

Kyle Gardner, Haley Mowdy, Kyle Stone

3rd Place: Seton Hall University School of Law, Team 370

Alison Thompson, Jessica Guarracino,

4th Place: Wayne State University Law School, Team 256

Matthew Cassar, Hayley Johnson, Ahmad Sabbagh

4th Place: University of Florida – Fredric G. Levin College of Law, Team 351

Harry Rutherford, Torri Macarages, Angelica Inclan

4th Place: Washington University in St.Louis School of Law, Team 583

Megan Von Borstel, April Fleming Spencer, Maggie Burreson