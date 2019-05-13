Avoiding an expensive bar study loan

As the spring semester comes to a close, many 3Ls are investigating their bar study loan options.

Borrowing one last loan to pay for bar study classes and living expenses has been an accepted routine inside many law schools.

Unfortunately, a bar study loan isn’t always the best option. Many recent law school graduates may find more desirable alternatives if they just get a little bit creative.

Bar study 101

A bar study loan is not a student loan. A bar study loan is a personal loan.

The reason this distinction matters is that personal loans typically have hire interest rates than student loans. This is because a student loan is much more difficult to discharge in bankruptcy. This makes a student loan less risky and allows lenders to offer lower interest rates.

The only difference between a bar study loan and a personal loan is that bar study loans usually require the borrower to be a recent law school graduate and sitting for a bar exam.

Some lenders advertise interest rates starting around 5-6%, but many borrowers end up with double-digit interest rates. Due to the exceedingly high interest rates, a bar study loan is a very expensive loan.

The typical bar study loan borrower is looking for money to pay for bar study classes as well as living expenses for several months. Barbri costs thousands and rent bills can add up quickly.

The good news is that there are a few alternatives that can make a difference.

Alternative #1: Couch surfing

I won’t suggest skipping out on bar study classes or working while studying, because most law school graduates should know how much time they will need to study in order to pass.

Instead, the full-time study people should seriously consider giving up their apartment and crashing on mom and dad’s couch. Another option is to stuff a bunch of bar study students into a tiny apartment. Studying at the library is free and having a spacious pad isn’t a priority when prepping for the bar.

Going this route may seem dreary, but the seemingly bleak existence could be perfect for diverting as much attention possible on studying.

Alternative #2: Traditional personal loans

Calling a personal loan a “bar study” loan is nothing more than clever branding.

Though there may only be a handful of companies offering “bar study” loans, there are many lenders offering personal loans.

More lenders mean more competition. More competition means better rates. This is part of the reason I like personal loans over most bar study loans.

Investigating personal loans means a bit more research will be required, but it can also mean dramatically lower interest rates and some repayment flexibility.

Alternative #3: Credit card introductory rates

This approach is risky, but in the right situation can be a really smart move.

Many credit card lenders offer introductory interest of 0%. They offer these low rates because they still get the merchant fees on transactions and they want to entice new customers.

The downside to using a credit card to pay for bar study is that once the introductory rate is over, interest gets really expensive. Many may see there 0% interest rate jump to between 20 and 30%.

The steep penalty for not getting the credit card balance paid in full by the end of the introductory interest rate period means this option only makes sense for people who have a well-paying job lined up. However, those that just need a very short-term loan to study may find this option to be the best.

Final thoughts

To a law school graduate with six figures of student debt, adding a bar study loan to the debt may not seem like a big deal.

It seems that many bar study loan lenders bank upon this borrower apathy as they are able to get away with charging rather onerous interest rates.

The good news is that a bit of creativity can make bar prep much less expensive.