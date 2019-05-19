For Law Students


Rabia Chaudry discusses the case of Adnan Syed (podcast)

ABA Law Student Division May 19, 2019

LTN-Rabia Chaudry
Photo: HBO.com.

The story of Adnan Syed has become one of the most famous criminal matters of recent American history. It’s been the subject of Serial, the most popular podcast of all time, an HBO mini-series, and a New York Times Bestseller.

This meteoric rise into the popular consciousness can be largely credited to the tireless advocacy of Adnan’s friend Rabia Chaudry. Join ABA Law Student Podcast hosts Kristoffer Butler and Negeen Sadeghi-Movahed as they talk with Rabia about Adnan’s case, the role of discrimination in our criminal justice system, and what we all, law students and the general public, should learn from Adnan’s experience.

Rabia Chaudry

Rabia Chaudry is an attorney, the host of the podcast Undisclosed, the author of Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial and the founder and president of the Safe Nation Collaborative.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

