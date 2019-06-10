Former ABA President Hilarie Bass talks pro bono, wellness (podcast)

In this edition of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host Kris Butler sits down with Hilarie Bass to discuss her career highlights and advice for today’s law students. Together, they explore her chosen path and what led her to become president of the American Bar Association.

In addition, Hilarie reviews some of her notable cases, encourages young lawyers to pursue pro bono work, and offers insight into the issue of mental well-being in the legal profession. They end with a brief talk about her 2018 shift from lawyer to founder of the Bass Institute for Diversity and Inclusion, which works with C-Suite professionals to develop strategies for creating gender parity in the workplace.

Hilarie Bass is the immediate past president of the American Bar Association and current president and founder of the Bass Institute for Diversity and Inclusion.