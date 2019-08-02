Rev up your legal job search with ABA Career Forward

As a law student looking to land that perfect job out of law school, you can never have enough help. And we’ve got a great new tool for ABA members to use to get noticed in their job search.

Meet ABA Career Forward, powered by Korn Ferry Advance, a top career management solutions company.

ABA Career Forward offers law students and young lawyers the support needed to build a fulfilling career and land the job you’ll love.

As part of your Premium membership, this online tool gives you complimentary access to:

Personalized one-on-one career coaching by experts. Your personal coach is there to be a sounding board for ideas big or small to empower your career growth and to help you make a change.

Resume parsing technology to help you see how most recruiters read and process your resume.

Traits assessment designed by the best behavioral and social scientists to reveal what makes you tick, providing personalized insights you can use to know yourself better. This tool helps you discover not just your blind spots, but the characteristics of the most successful people in your target role.

An AI-based app to help you master your communication skills on your phone. You will practice in private in a simulated video chat environment, and will get instant feedback so you present yourself in the best possible light and land that job. You get 80 minutes free!

24/7 chat support to address your questions anytime.

When you register using the same email you have for your ABA membership, you’ll get instant access to a personal dashboard, cutting-edge tools, and relevant content to help drive your career forward like you mean it.

Need more insight about the benefits of this new benefit? Read on:

Professional Coaching

Your career isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. And to accomplish anything that requires long term focus and consistent action requires an accountability partner. That’s where professional one-on-one coaching come in. Korn Ferry Advance’s coaches are highly skilled individuals who are there to support you in achieving your goals, even if you don’t know what’s next for you. They also have a 98% satisfaction rating.

Coaching sessions are yours—you can discuss anything when it comes to managing your career in the short and long term. You can talk about subjects such as:

How do I ask to make partner?

How do I change industries?

How do I find purpose and meaning in my work?

How do I prove my worth as a young lawyer?

ABA Premium members receive unlimited coaching and 24/7 live chat with the care team.

Resume Parser

A clean, modern resume that highlights your accomplishments and one which is formatted correctly to pass the HR bots can help you land that interview. Get ahead of your competition by taking advantage of smart resume technology.

Upload your resume to see it through the lens of recruiters at top companies and firms—and get personalized advice on what employers are looking for when selecting candidates.

Self-Assessment

Finding your career path means knowing yourself. Through Korn Ferry Advance, you have access to a traits assessment designed by the best behavioral and social scientists.

This assessment will reveal what makes you tick, by providing personalized insights you can use to know yourself better. It helps you discover not just your blind spots but the characteristics of the most successful people in your target role.

Interview Prep

Nail your next interview with a powerful AI video chat tool that allows you to rehearse your answers to common interview questions and delivers real-time personalized feedback on what you say and how you say it. When you download the app, you’ll get 80 minutes and more than 75 potential interview questions so you won’t be surprised when you’re on the hot seat.

Start Moving Your Career Forward

Upgrade to Premium Law Student Membership to get access to ABA Career Forward, powered by Korn Ferry Advance. Yes, it’s a long name—but a long and successful legal career starts with the right tools to help you land your first job or the right job.