What can you do with your law degree? (podcast)

Many law students are motivated by the desire to make a difference, but how can they hone in on opportunities that align with their personal and professional goals?

Host Ashley Baker talks to Gaylynn Burroughs about her work at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and ways law students can get involved in similar areas of the law.

Gaylynn encourages students to seek out experiences early and often through student organizations, advocacy groups, political groups, and internships.

Gaylynn Burroughs is senior policy counsel at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.