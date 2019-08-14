For Law Students


What can you do with your law degree? (podcast)

ABA Law Student Division August 14, 2019

What can you do with your diploma
Gaylynn Burroughs shares insights for law students on how to hone in on the areas of law that align with their personal and professional goals.

Many law students are motivated by the desire to make a difference, but how can they hone in on opportunities that align with their personal and professional goals?

Host Ashley Baker talks to Gaylynn Burroughs about her work at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and ways law students can get involved in similar areas of the law.

Gaylynn encourages students to seek out experiences early and often through student organizations, advocacy groups, political groups, and internships.

Gaylynn Burroughs is senior policy counsel at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

