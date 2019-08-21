4 reasons why you should join us to talk Entertainment and Sports in Las Vegas

Mark your calendars! The ABA Entertainment and Sports Industries is providing the perfect combination of legal knowledge, networking, and excitement with their 41st Annual conference, Playing the Game, from Oct. 11 to 13 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

Early-bird registration for law students is $195, but it ends August 31!



Need more reasons to go than Vegas, your law career, and more than $500 off registration? Student to student, here’s why you need to attend:

1. Visit Las Vegas! If there is one good reason to put down your Con Law cases for a weekend, it’s a trip to Vegas. You can expect to learn, network, and spend your free time enjoying the beautiful fall weather. After formal sessions, we encourage you to experience more of the 5-star facility at our evening receptions and mixers.

2. Learn everything you can about Entertainment Law! Our speakers and panelists are ready to dive into crucial topics affecting entertainment and sports attorneys such as client brand protection, ethics, and personal health. As aspiring attorneys, we ultimately want to know what we’re getting ourselves into. If you have any interest in pursuing this type of law, you’ll want to learn everything you can from experienced attorneys. No need to reinvent the wheel!

3. Mingle with top industry attorneys. You will hear from In-house attorneys from large companies such as Amazon, MGM Resorts, and Microsoft discussing the latest legal news in their fields. As if being in the same room with high powered attorneys isn’t enough, you will have ample opportunities to speak with the panelists and other guests during events like speed mentoring, peer networking, and receptions. As a law student, now is the perfect time to meet future colleagues and who knows, you may even meet your next boss.

4. Gain insight on hot topics in the rest of the legal world. Whether or not you’re interested in Sports and Entertainment law, this conference is something everyone can benefit from. There will be a range of panel topics from legal issues facing sports teams, legalizing cannabis, and sports gambling. You will hear from attorneys on how they’re tackling the most controversial issues in legislation today.

Other Program Highlights:

Mock Negotiation: eSports Related Agreements, with panelists from Digital Arts

with panelists from Digital Arts Motion Picture and Television Profit Participations, with panelists from Green Hasson Janks

with panelists from Green Hasson Janks Sports and Entertainment General Counsels, with panelists from Sony Pictures

with panelists from Sony Pictures Legal Issues in Protecting Athletes and Entertainer’s Brand, with panelists from Fox Rothschild

Read more about the conference and be sure to register before August 31, early-bird deadline.