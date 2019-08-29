DC Bar writing competition examines the 19th Amendment

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the right for women to vote became law in the USA. And the 19th Amendment is the topic of the DC Bar’s writing competition.

The D.C. Bar Communities Office is presenting this year’s competition. The winner will receive a cash prize and publication of an abstract of their submission in a spring edition of the Washington Lawyer. The full version of the paper will be published on the D.C. Bar website. One runner-up will also have their submission published on the D.C. Bar site.

The contest is open to any full-time or part-time law student enrolled in at an accredited law school and who has paid the $25 to become a member of the Law Student Community of the D.C. Bar. And there’s only one entry per student, so no stuffing the ballot box.

Put your law review style to the test in 10,000 words or less and you could be a winner. Your deadline is Oct. 25.

See the competition page for complete rules and details.