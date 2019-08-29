For Law Students


DC Bar writing competition examines the 19th Amendment

ABA Law Student Division August 29, 2019

Suffragettes
The Suffrage Hike of 1912 from Manhattan to Albany was staged to bring attention to issue of women's suffrage. The hikers are Jessie Stubbs, General Rosalie Jones, and Colonel Ida Craft.

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the right for women to vote became law in the USA. And the 19th Amendment is the topic of the DC Bar’s writing competition.

The D.C. Bar Communities Office is presenting this year’s competition. The winner will receive a cash prize and publication of an abstract of their submission in a spring edition of the Washington Lawyer. The full version of the paper will be published on the D.C. Bar website. One runner-up will also have their submission published on the D.C. Bar site.

The contest is open to any full-time or part-time law student enrolled in at an accredited law school and who has paid the $25 to become a member of the Law Student Community of the D.C. Bar. And there’s only one entry per student, so no stuffing the ballot box.

Put your law review style to the test in 10,000 words or less and you could be a winner. Your deadline is Oct. 25.

See the competition page for complete rules and details.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

