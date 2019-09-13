For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

What the Law Student Division Council has planned for 2019-2020 (podcast)

ABA Law Student Division September 13, 2019

Share:
Johnny Nguyen and Julie Merow
ABA Law Student Council Char Johnny Nguyen and Delegate of Communications Julie Merow (from left) walk to a session with Vice Chair Ayat Nizam at the 2019 ABA Annual Meeting in San Francisco in August.

Ashley Baker is joined by the ABA Law Student Division’s newly elected national chair Johnnie Nguyen and delegate of communications Julie Merow to discuss the council’s goals for the coming year.

They talk about the issues the council hopes to address including student debt, mental health awareness, and sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. They also highlight the council’s plans to connect more law students to the Law Student Division through social media campaigns and the rollout of new opportunities to get students more personally involved.

Johnnie Nguyen is national chair of the ABA’s Law Student Division and a 2L at the University of Colorado Law School.

Julie Merow is delegate of communications for the ABA’s Law Student Division and a 3L at West Virginia University College of Law.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top