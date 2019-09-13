What the Law Student Division Council has planned for 2019-2020 (podcast)

Ashley Baker is joined by the ABA Law Student Division’s newly elected national chair Johnnie Nguyen and delegate of communications Julie Merow to discuss the council’s goals for the coming year.

They talk about the issues the council hopes to address including student debt, mental health awareness, and sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. They also highlight the council’s plans to connect more law students to the Law Student Division through social media campaigns and the rollout of new opportunities to get students more personally involved.

Johnnie Nguyen is national chair of the ABA’s Law Student Division and a 2L at the University of Colorado Law School.

Julie Merow is delegate of communications for the ABA’s Law Student Division and a 3L at West Virginia University College of Law.