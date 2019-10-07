For Law Students


Common threads: Enter the Mental Health T-Shirt Contest

ABA Law Student Division October 07, 2019

Mental Health Day shirt

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and World Mental Health Day is October 10. We observe this month and day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to increase support for wellness. This day is meant to provide an opportunity for all those affected to talk about their issues and to address them.

Members of the Law Student Division of the American Bar Association can understand and relate first-hand to the everyday struggles of those affected by mental health issues. As law students, we are pressured to take on every moot court competition, law review assignment, volunteering opportunity and networking event that comes our way. Eventually, it ends up taking a huge toll on us.

In order to help increase awareness, national participation and funding for mental health and wellness is essential. Which is why the Law Student Division is excited to announce its mental health awareness t-shirt design contest!  The winning design will be featured as the official ABA mental health t-shirt, and all sale proceeds will benefit the ABA Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs (CoLAP).  

In order to participate, you must be a student at an accredited ABA law school. The t-shirt ideas do not need to be submitted on behalf of the entire school; multiple submissions from different law students at the same school are allowed. 

You can find all the details on the contest submission page.

We’re really excited to kickstart this contest with you all and are looking forward to seeing all the wonderful designs you come up with!

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

