Dealing with the pressures of law school (podcast)

The pressures of law school are intense, leading to inordinate amounts of stress and mental health issues for law students. So how can students remain productive without losing themselves in the heavy workload?

Podcast host Ashley Baker welcomes licensed professional counselor Dionne Smith to discuss strategies for law students to manage their mental health and well-being through the rigors of law school

Dionne Smith is a licensed professional counselor and the owner of Made Whole Counseling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.