Black cats in law school: Appreciating our feline friends

When I made the decision to go to law school, I honestly gave serious contemplation to leaving my two fur-babies behind. I wasn’t sure that I could fit them into my already stressful student budget. I had to account for monthly pet rent, food, cat litter, and medical expenses.

In the end, I realized they were too important to leave behind and that I would be a horrible cat mother if I were to have done so. My two cats, Mommas and Mooch, have gotten me through the last two years of law school and honestly, I couldn’t have done it without them. They were there to comfort me through my injury protected me during my panic attacks where I was so overwhelmed, I considered quitting.

In honor of Black Cat Appreciation Day, which was Oct. 27—four days before Halloween—as well as Aug. 17, I wanted to shine a light on some of the black cats that help some of our fellow law students in this crazy journey.



Mommas (all black) and Mooch (tuxedo)

Both are 3Ls at Creighton University School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska. Momma’s favorite subject is napping while Mooch is a huge fan of Civil Procedure, as evidenced by the number of times he tried to eat the textbook.



Belle

Belle is a 3L at The Ohio State University Moritz School of Law in Columbus, Ohio. Her favorite subject is Constitutional Law.



Oliver

Oliver is a 3L at the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law in Missoula, Montana. His favorite subject is estate planning, and he is the furriest estate planner around!



Sweetie

Sweetie is a 3L at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, California. His favorite subject is Criminal Procedure.



Bruce

Bruce is a 3L at West Virginia University College of Law in Morgantown, West Virginia. His favorite subject is tax.



Kashi

Kashi is a 2L at William S. Boyd School of Law in Las Vegas, Nevada. His favorite subject so far is Criminal Law but thinks that she’ll really enjoy Investor Protection Clinic this semester.



Hunter

Hunter is our international student. He attends the University of Reading School of Law in Reading, Berkshire, United Kingdom. His favorite subject has been Public Law but is really looking forward to Human Rights Law this term.





Even though we’re celebrating Black Cat Appreciation, all our four-legged friends are important. They help us navigate this crazy, hectic, impossible seeming life of law school. They are our best friends, our closest companions, and our truest confidants. Cheers to them, the ones that came before them, and ones to follow in their path.

Here are a few more of our feline friends from #LawTwitter:

