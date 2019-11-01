Examining stress and offering hope to law students (podcast)

Why do law students experience such high levels of stress compared to students in other areas of graduate study?

Following on from a recent episode where host Ashley Baker and new Law Student Division chair Johnnie Nguyen discussed the division’s upcoming mental health initiatives, Ashley now convenes a roundtable discussion to highlight the factors driving student mental health issues.

This diverse group of guests offers perspectives geared toward helping fellow students manage stress and finding assistance when needed.

Rachel Gentry is a 3L at Southern University Law Center.

Kennedy LeJeune is a 3L at Southern University Law Center.

KyMara Guidry is a 3L at the University of Mississippi School of Law.