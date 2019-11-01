For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Examining stress and offering hope to law students (podcast)

ABA Law Student Division November 01, 2019

Share:
Stress Podcast

Why do law students experience such high levels of stress compared to students in other areas of graduate study?

Following on from a recent episode where host Ashley Baker and new Law Student Division chair Johnnie Nguyen discussed the division’s upcoming mental health initiatives, Ashley now convenes a roundtable discussion to highlight the factors driving student mental health issues.

This diverse group of guests offers perspectives geared toward helping fellow students manage stress and finding assistance when needed.

Rachel Gentry is a 3L at Southern University Law Center.

Kennedy LeJeune is a 3L at Southern University Law Center.

KyMara Guidry is a 3L at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top